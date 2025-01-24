Zimbabwe: King Kandoro Unveils Monthly Comedy Night 'The New School' to Launch Zimbabwe's Next Generation of Comics

After blazing a trail last year, comedian King Kandoro has curated a comedy concept aimed at providing a platform for upcoming comedians.

Kandoro is introducing "The New School" a comedy night designed to allow young comedians to showcase their talent.

"The New School" will be held on the last Friday of every month, debuting at the Jason Mphepho Little Theater in Harare.

In a statement, King Kandoro said the platform is designed to assist young comics by providing a stepping stone into the industry.

"We aim to shine a spotlight on amazing Zimbabwean comics and help their confidence grow as they navigate their creative journeys," he said.

Baddies & Gentleman, 🗣️This is the plan for January! Please come out and catch the NEW SCHOOL doing their thing!I'll be hosting, tickets available on https://t.co/0OZaV8AhiO. We only have a 100 seats so get your tickets before there's stories. pic.twitter.com/Ak4ltlwe6e-- International Kandizzle ✈️ (@KingKandoro) January 17, 2025

He emphasized that the platform welcomes all practising stand-up comedians.

"We want audiences to get used to attending comedy shows monthly and supporting their favourite comics," he added.

Tinashe, Hupenew, Munya, Tanya Alex, and Mike will perform on what promises to be an explosive Friday night.

Kandoro, who made waves on the comedy scene last year with his sold-out Properganda tour, both within and outside the country, is hoping to maintain the momentum and continue guiding the sector in the right direction.

On his shows, Kandoro has provided a platform for young comics like Tinashe, giving them the chance to perform in front of thousands of audience members.