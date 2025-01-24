South Sudan: Foreign Ministry Condemns Statement of Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan State in New York

Port-Sudan — )The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the statements made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan in New York, and his demand for the intervention of the United Nations and the African Union in Sudan in an unjustified step.

The Foreign Ministry stated in a press statement issued on Thursday that Sudan government has continued to show patience with the numerous violations by the State of South Sudan, out of its keenness to preserve the bonds of neighborliness and the historical relations between the two peoples.

The ministry said that he knows that despite the formation of an investigation committee following the recent events in Gezira State, the city of Juba and other areas in the state of South Sudan witnessed revenge campaigns that included killing, physical assaults and looting, in which innocent Sudanese citizens were killed, at the instigation of official southern leaders, and that even Sudan Embassy in Juba and its members were not spared, a matter which is considered a serious violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that although the participation of southern mercenaries in the ranks of the outlaw militia is documented and proven, and its details were conveyed to the government in Juba, but it did not take the necessary measures to stop the recruitment and sending of southern mercenaries to fight against the Sudanese state and people, and rather, it continued to provide many facilities to the outlaw militia, including the transfer and treatment of militia members in hospitals in the state of South Sudan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that it has been monitoring the serious violations committed by the State of South Sudan in Abyei, a matter which constitute a clear violation of the agreement on the status of Abyei, indicating that the UNISFA mission has monitored these violations in its reports to the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that it will take appropriate measures to respond to the numerous violations of the government of the State of South Sudan at international and regional forums, adding that the Sudan government will not hesitate to take measures that guarantee the protection of its rights and the rights of its citizens, in accordance with the law and the international treaties.