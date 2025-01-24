Liberia: Senator Mcgill Commissions Ma Juah Health Center

Margibi — Healthcare Service remains a major challenge in lower Margibi County and elsewhere in Liberia, as dozens of residents visit the government-owned 14-Military Hospital, a major referral hospital here, seeking to address their health needs.

However, to mitigate the healthcare challenges across lower Margibi, Senator Nathaniel Falo McGill, on Wednesday, 22nd January 2024, commissioned Ma Juah Memorial Health Center to boost the county's health service.

Addressing the commissioning program, Senator McGill assured his commitment to ensuring access to quality healthcare services across Margibi.

"I want to assure you that this is just another boost to our county health system. But we are not going to stop there until every single citizen, every community, has equal access to standard health service", he pledges.

Senator McGill reaffirms his unwavering support for the Ma Juah Memorial Health Center, describing the facility as the largest health center and second only to the 14 Military Hospital in the county.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ma Juah Memorial Health Center, Amb. Charles Sleyon pleads for financial assistance to enhance productivity within Liberia's healthcare system.

He emphasizes that the establishment of the health center represents a significant milestone for Liberia's healthcare system.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer of the Center, Mrs. Korpo Pewee, drilled through the various services that the institution offers, including surgery, laboratory testing, maternity procedures, and diagnostic imaging (CT scans and X-rays), among others. The facility has over 75 inpatient beds and private rooms.