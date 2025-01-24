Zimbabwe: Zifa Elections - Marshall Gore's Bold Football Development Plan

AS the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) elections approach, aspiring president Marshall Gore is prioritizing the development of the game by reviving grassroots football and leveraging the growing talent outside the country.

Gore is among several presidential hopefuls who will compete for the top football post on Saturday, January 25.

The administrator has been advocating for the integration of Zimbabwean football players born outside the country.

Players like wingback Jordan Zemura, Tawanda Chirewa and Tendai Darikwa have benefited from Gore's initiatives.

Gore said that reviving grassroots football will ultimately benefit the Zimbabwe national teams in the long run.

"Our campaign is based on a 10-point plan, focusing on grassroots development, infrastructure improvement, talent exposure, and professionalizing our leagues. The primary goal is to create a sustainable football ecosystem aligned with the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030," Gore told NewZimbabwe.com.

He added that there should be a stronger connection between the football governing body, schools, and academies. Currently, the player development pathway is fractured due to a lack of cooperation between academies, schools, and ZIFA.

"We plan to invest heavily in grassroots football and revive junior structures through partnerships with schools and academies.

"This includes implementing talent identification programs and establishing regional youth leagues to create a clear pipeline for the national teams," he said.

Gore also affirmed that the previous initiative of bringing in foreign-based players will not be abandoned, as it plays a crucial role in strengthening the national team.

"Absolutely. Diaspora players have proven their value in strengthening our national team. We will continue to engage with the Diaspora to widen the talent pool, while also balancing it with the development of homegrown talent," he said.