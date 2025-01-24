Kenya: KCB, Mastercard Launch Kenya's First Platinum Multi-Currency Card

Nairobi — KCB Bank Kenya, in partnership with Mastercard, has introduced Kenya's first multi-currency prepaid card, supporting 11 global currencies to simplify international transactions and spending across diverse destinations.

The card accommodates the Kenyan Shilling, US Dollar, British Pound Sterling, Euro, Swiss Franc, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Indian Rupee, Japanese Yen, South African Rand, and Chinese Yuan.

Designed for students, athletes, businesses, corporates, and online shoppers, the card offers a cost-effective solution for managing international transactions, minimizing high fees, and enhancing convenience for frequent travelers and global consumers.

"This launch celebrates our enduring partnership with Mastercard, merging expertise and innovation to deliver exceptional financial solutions," said Angela Mwirigi, Director of Digital Financial Services, KCB Bank Kenya.

Cardholders benefit from favorable exchange rates, reduced conversion costs, and the ability to transact seamlessly without maintaining multiple accounts or physical cards. Real-time exchange rates enable automatic currency conversion during purchases, removing the hassle of currency exchanges.

The prepaid feature allows users to load specific amounts, ensuring better control over spending. Customers can manage their accounts via a self-serve portal, offering easy access to balance monitoring and transaction history.

Shehryar Ali, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for East Africa at Mastercard, remarked, "This partnership with KCB marks a historic milestone in redefining global commerce. Our shared commitment fosters secure, accessible payment ecosystems that empower individuals and businesses."

The launch underscores KCB Bank Kenya's dedication to delivering innovative, world-class solutions in an evolving global payments environment.