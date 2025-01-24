Kenya: High Court Clears IEBC Selection Panel List for Presidential Appointment

Nairobi — The High Court has given the green light for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel list to be forwarded to President William Ruto for appointment.

Justice Dola Chepkwony, in a ruling delivered on Friday, dismissed claims that the list lacked inclusivity, stating there was no evidence to prove that persons living with disabilities were excluded or that the panel failed to meet gender and regional balance requirements.

The judge also rejected a petition challenging Azimio la Umoja's nomination process, noting that the claim that the coalition failed to conduct a competitive and open recruitment exercise could not be substantiated, as Azimio was not formally enjoined in the case.

The ruling paves the way for the appointment of the panel, which will oversee the selection of new IEBC commissioners following the departure of the previous team.

Kenya is set to hold a General Election in 2027 with rising political temperatures that have sparked a major realignment by leaders.