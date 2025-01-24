Somalia: Somali Minister of Interior Leads Delegation to Jowhar Local Government Office for Key Discussions On Decentralization, Stabilization, and Reconciliatiion

A high-level delegation led by Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh, the Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, visited the Jowhar Local Government Office today to engage in important discussions regarding the decentralization of government services and ongoing efforts to promote stabilization and reconciliation within the region.

During the visit, the delegation focused on the strategic importance of decentralizing government functions to ensure more effective and accessible services for local populations.

The discussions also addressed key stabilization initiatives aimed at strengthening security and promoting peace across the region, as well as efforts to foster reconciliation among local communities.

Minister H.E. Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh emphasized the government's commitment to improving governance structures and ensuring that all regions benefit from comprehensive, inclusive development.

The meeting highlighted the government's continued dedication to strengthening its federal system, enhancing cooperation between local and national authorities, and supporting peacebuilding efforts at the grassroots level.

The visit marks an important step in Somalia's broader efforts to implement lasting political, social, and economic reforms, with a focus on unity, security, and community-led development.