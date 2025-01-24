Nigeria: I Will Ensure Your Quick Return to Home Ground, Alia Tell Lobi Stars

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, has assured the management and players of Lobi Stars Football Club that he will expedite action to ensure quick completion of Aper Aku Stadium to facilitate the return of the club to their home ground,

Governor Alia made the pledge yesterday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the team at their training camp in McCarthy Stadium, Makurdi.

He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the club's success and assured the players of his unwavering support.

The Governor who was accompanied by the Chairman of the club, Dr. Philip Nongu and other government officials, said he decided to come and watch the training and assured the team that they will soon return to their home ground.

Addressing the team, the Governor said, "I've come to watch your training and as well see you physically. My administration means well for you all and when the season started, the road was rough, but now you have people who can make things work and I believe you will go all out to top the league table."

Responding, the club technical adviser and former Nigerian international, Daniel Amokachi, expressed gratitude for the governor's visit, pledging the team's maximum cooperation.

Captain Solomon Kwambe, who spoke on behalf of the players, promised that the team would deliver and make the Governor and the state proud.

"As Lobi Stars prepare for their first of the second stanza of NPFL against Heartland FC in Owerri this weekend, the governor's visit has reignited optimism within the team," Kwambe said.