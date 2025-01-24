Uganda: Business Resumes At Malaba Border Following Release of Detained Kenyan Police Officer

Philex Osamong, attached to the Malaba Kenya One-Stop Border Point, had been detained on allegations of aiding the smuggling of Uganda Revenue Authority uniforms into Uganda and was transferred to Kampala for further investigations.

Trade and movement at the Malaba border have returned to normalcy after the release of Philex Osamong, a Kenyan police officer, who was recently arrested by Ugandan authorities.

Osamong, attached to the Malaba Kenya One-Stop Border Point, had been detained on allegations of aiding the smuggling of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) uniforms into Uganda and was transferred to Kampala for further investigations.

The incident had caused significant disruptions on both sides of the border, with hundreds of truck drivers stranded due to roadblocks erected by angry Kenyan protesters.

Using stones and logs, the protesters effectively cut off access between the two countries, demanding the unconditional release of their colleague.

The blockage left cargo trucks immobilized for an entire day, escalating tensions and economic losses.

Faced with mounting pressure and the growing economic impact, authorities from both Uganda and Kenya convened emergency private meetings that lasted the entire day.

Late in the evening, a resolution was reached, and the detained officer was granted police bond as investigations continue.

Both sides issued public apologies, pledging to work together to prevent such incidents in the future.

"We regret the disruptions caused and assure the public that such misunderstandings will not happen again," a statement from the Tororo RDC office read.

The release of Osamong has brought relief to the border community, especially businesses that rely on seamless cross-border trade.

Truck drivers and traders expressed their gratitude for the swift resolution, hoping for improved cooperation between the two countries moving forward.

The Malaba border remains a critical hub for trade in the East African region, and the resolution of this incident underscores the importance of collaboration and diplomacy in maintaining stability and economic flow.