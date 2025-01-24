Uganda: Museveni Directs Indigenous Families to Be Given Priority in Managing Lakes

President Museveni has reiterated his call to give priority to indigenous families in the fishing communities to manage the lakes.

According to the president, with guidance from the government, the indigenous families will help to deal with the challenge of illegal fishing and promote sustainable fish production.

President Museveni made the remarks during a live interaction with journalists in Busoga sub-region at State Lodge, Kityerera.

The session was part of President Museveni's ongoing 4-day wealth creation and Parish Development Model (PDM) performance assessment tour in Busoga sub-region.

The president explained that lakes are being destroyed by non- natives who went to the fishing communities for business purposes.

He directed his Special Assistant in-charge of Press and Mobilization, Haji Faruk Kirunda to conduct research on the matter as well as meet the indigenous families in May, 2025 to forge a way forward on protecting the lakes.

On the other hand, President Museveni revealed that he was going to order for the arrest and prosecution of people who encroached on Malongo Forest in Mayuge District.

He said he was also going to cancel all their illegal land titles and consequently directed the Presidential Advisor on Police Affairs, Ms. Susan Kasingye to handle the matter.

Additionally, President Museveni appealed to journalists to spread the message of wealth creation initiatives to Ugandans through their various media platforms.

"I'm very happy with you journalists. If you could confess and stop spreading lies and you become Christians or Muslims for a short time and spread the gospel that transforms our people's mindsets, encourage and enlighten them; the people will move," he said.

"But even with your lies and the lies of the opposition, I can see that Ugandans are really waking up against the lies."

During the same media session, President Museveni urged Ugandans to fight poverty and improve their livelihoods through income generating activities like commercial agriculture with "ekibaro".

"We said if you listen to our message, we could help you get out of poverty. We started with Entandikwa which we put at the sub county, but many people didn't listen carefully, we checked and people were still in poverty. Then later alone we introduced NAADS, they tried and tried and when I checked in 2013,only 32 percent had gone into the money economy, 68 percent were still outside," he noted.

"That's when I brought in the army, they tried and tried, they did some work but then I started hearing some stories that they only "share among themselves" but by that time they had reached 61 percent, meaning you still had 39 percent outside the money economy."

The president however noted that despite having 61 percent in the money economy, the fraction had some people without proper "kibaro" (calculation), with some people in Busoga trying to grow sugarcane on a small scale.

"I told you people you are committing suicide because you will never get out poverty. In the 1996 NRM Manifesto we put the 4-acre model. One acre for coffee, one acre for fruits like mangoes, one acre for pasture for dairy cows, then the fourth acre for food crops. Then in the backyard, those who are not Muslims you do piggery, poultry for eggs and fish farming for those near the wetlands. But many people don't listen."

President Museveni also revealed that he initiated the Parish Development Model in order to promote inclusivity and improve efficiency.

"We give money directly to the people at the Parish level so that you do what you want but with our guidance. Through our guidance, we tell you to select from these seven activities under the 4 acre model and invest the PDM money. If you can do all of them, that's good but if you can select one or two, you can start from there. That's why I'm here to check out on the progress."

On the other hand, President Museveni contributed Shs100 million to the SACCO of journalists in Busoga and a mini-bus for their transportation.