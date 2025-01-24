Namibia Pushes for Regional Roaming Fee Harmonization With Angola, Zimbabwe, and Zambia

Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofelus revealed that she has engaged her counterparts from Angola, Zimbabwe and Zambia to sign collaboration agreements that will include the harmonisation of roaming fees.

This will be an extension of a collaboration that saw a reduction in roaming charges between Namibia and Botswana aimed to boost cross-border communication and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Theofelus said furthering this initiative will significantly improve the lives of Namibian people living along the borders of these countries through improved and affordable access to connectivity.

Our collaboration with Botswana is a testament to our efforts to deliver affordable communication services to all Namibians, which will ultimately have a positive snowball effect on other sectors such as trade, tourism and general cross-border connectivity.- Emma Theofelus, Minister of Information and Communication Technology of Namibia

She made this revelation while addressing her staff and stakeholders at an annual staff meeting Thursday morning.