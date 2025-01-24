Namibia Pushes for Regional Roaming Fee Harmonization With Angola, Zimbabwe, and Zambia

24 January 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Techafricanews

Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofelus revealed that she has engaged her counterparts from Angola, Zimbabwe and Zambia to sign collaboration agreements that will include the harmonisation of roaming fees.

This will be an extension of a collaboration that saw a reduction in roaming charges between Namibia and Botswana aimed to boost cross-border communication and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Theofelus said furthering this initiative will significantly improve the lives of Namibian people living along the borders of these countries through improved and affordable access to connectivity.

Our collaboration with Botswana is a testament to our efforts to deliver affordable communication services to all Namibians, which will ultimately have a positive snowball effect on other sectors such as trade, tourism and general cross-border connectivity.- Emma Theofelus, Minister of Information and Communication Technology of Namibia

She made this revelation while addressing her staff and stakeholders at an annual staff meeting Thursday morning.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.