Malawi Makes Serious Improvements in Fertility Rates, Nutrition, Literacy Levels, and Teenage Pregnancies, 2024 Dhs Reveals

Malawi continues to show significant strides in critical areas of public health, education, and development, as revealed by the 2024 Malawi Demographic and Health Survey (MDHS). The survey highlights notable progress in reducing fertility rates, improving child nutrition, increasing literacy levels, and addressing teenage pregnancies, among other achievements.

The total fertility rate (TFR) has declined steadily from 6.7 children per woman in 1992 to 3.7 in 2024. Urban areas have experienced the most significant drop, with fertility rates plunging from 5.5 in 1992 to 2.8 in 2024, while rural areas have also seen a decline, albeit at a slower pace. This trend is closely tied to the increased use of modern contraceptives, now at 66% among married women, compared to just 13% in 1992.

Teenage pregnancy rates have also shown mixed progress. The 2024 MDHS reports that 32% of women aged 15-19 have been pregnant, with urban areas improving to 19% while rural areas remain at 34%. This highlights the persistent rural-urban divide but signals a positive trend in urban teenage pregnancy prevention.

In maternal and child health, Malawi has made great strides. Skilled birth attendance has risen to 92%, and antenatal care coverage now stands at 96%. The under-five mortality rate has dropped dramatically to 49 deaths per 1,000 live births from over 234 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1992, underscoring significant improvements in healthcare delivery.

Child nutrition has also improved, with stunting rates among children under five declining from over 55% in 1992 to 30% in 2024. Wasting has reduced to 2%, showing consistent advancements in feeding practices and nutritional interventions. Vaccination coverage has seen a steady increase, with 84% of children aged 12-23 months now fully vaccinated, compared to fewer than 50% in 1992.

The education sector has not been left behind, as the percentage of women and men without formal education has dropped to 7% and 5%, respectively. Literacy levels have improved significantly, reflecting better access to education across generations.

Efforts to combat HIV/AIDS continue to yield results, with 97% of women and 96% of men now aware of prevention methods. HIV testing rates have also surged, with 87% of women and 71% of men having been tested at least once, a marked increase from previous years.

Access to improved water and sanitation has expanded, with 75% of households now having access to safe water sources, up from 67% in 2015-16. Open defecation in rural areas has decreased from 27% to 23%, though urban areas still have better sanitation coverage overall.

The 2024 MDHS paints a picture of a nation making serious strides in tackling long-standing challenges, though gaps between urban and rural areas persist. With continued investment in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, Malawi is on a promising path toward sustained development and improved quality of life for its citizens.