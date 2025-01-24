Liberia: Rep. Cole Resigns From NPP, Cites Constitutional Violations

Bong County District #3 Representative Marvin Cole has officially resigned from the National Patriotic Party (NPP), citing constitutional violations as the reason for his departure. In a letter addressed to former Vice President and NPP Standard Bearer Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, Rep.

Cole outlined his concerns about breaches of the party's constitution and lack of due process within the party's leadership.

Rep. Cole's decision to resign was prompted by what he described as an "illegal suspension" orchestrated by the NPP's National Chairman, Hon. George Sylvester Mulbah, and other executive members.

He highlighted that the suspension, which also affected other members of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), was carried out without granting him the opportunity to present his side, as required by the party's bylaws and constitution.

"My resignation is predicated upon the stance taken by the national chairman to endorse my illegal suspension along with some members of the Coalition for Democratic Change," Rep. Cole said in his resignation letter.

He expressed disappointment in the party's leadership for endorsing his suspension and failing to uphold the rule of law during the legislative impasse.

He further emphasized that his decision was motivated by the need to uphold the rule of law amid the ongoing legislative impasse.

Despite his appreciation for the support received during his time in the NPP since 1997, Rep. Cole stated that after consulting with various stakeholders, he had decided to part ways with the party to uphold constitutional governance. He extended his blessings to the NPP, the constituents of Bong County District #3, and the nation as a whole, reaffirming his dedication to serving the Liberian people.

Rep. Cole, a two-term legislator who has enjoyed huge support under the NPP, reflected on his time in the party with gratitude. "I will forever be grateful to the National Patriotic Party for the support I have enjoyed as a member since 1997, including the opportunity to contest on the party's ticket with commanding victories," he stated.

However, after consultations with family, friends, political partners, and religious leaders, he concluded that it was time to part ways with the NPP. "The law is the law," Rep. Cole declared, underscoring his commitment to constitutional governance.

