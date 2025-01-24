Liberia: Rising Voices - Robertsport Leads Liberia's Fight Against Flooding

"We are sitting on a time bomb," said Eric Pinney, an elder in Robertsport. "I've relocated multiple times and lost three homes and family members to flooding." Eric is not the only one to recount the horrors of flooding in Robertsport, which destroys homes, farmlands, and infrastructure but poses significant health risks.

Lucy Toe recounts the horrors she has faced, "The sea affected me and my family. Though the sea was far away, it came and destroyed my business. First time it damaged my kitchen, the powerful second wave was taller than my house. Fortunately no one was hurt, but had it occurred at night, it could have been a different story. We were unable to salvage anything from our home, it was completely engulfed by the sea. With no resource to relocate, I still remain in the community."

Robertsport, situated between Lake Piso and the Atlantic Ocean, illustrates Liberia's challenges with climate-induced flooding. Covering an area of 391.377 km² the area experiences recurring floods since 1984, impacting its 42 communities.

Facing the tide: How climate change fuels flooding and vulnerability in Liberia

Liberia, with its vast coastlines and rich ecosystems, stands on the frontlines of climate change.

According to the Climate Risk Country Profile. Liberia's coastal areas, home to 60% of the population, are increasingly threatened by sea level rise, leading to flooding, erosion, and storm surges that impact settlements like Monrovia and Buchanan. By 2050, sea levels are expected to rise by 0.24 meters and by 2100 up to 0.72 meters, potentially inundating 95 km² of land and affecting over 230,000 people. The economic loss from infrastructure damage could reach $250 million. The most vulnerable regions to erosion include Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Sinoe, and Grand Kru Counties, though mangroves offer some coastal protection.

The human cost of these changes is profound. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) reports that nearly one-quarter of Liberians are at risk of food insecurity, a crisis exacerbated by erratic weather patterns. In rural areas, where resources are scarce and adaptation strategies remain underdeveloped, poverty and malnutrition deepen, leaving communities increasingly vulnerable. Floods in Robertsport have affected livelihoods also. John Adams, fishing community coordinator recalls, "Six years ago, the sea was far away from our homes, but today, more homes have been wiped out by the sea due to flooding and even cold storage has been damaged."

Nowhere are the impacts more evident than along Liberia's 565-kilometer coastline. Coastal settlements, already grappling with economic hardships, face relentless challenges from flooding, sea-level rise, and coastal erosion. These forces not only disrupt local livelihoods and and long-established fishing traditions but also displace entire communities. As waves erode its shores and encroach on its communities, Robertsport underscores the urgent need for monitoring, resilience-building, and bold climate action.

Filling the data gap: Mapping vulnerabilities

Liberia's story is one of resilience and urgency. The flooding crises demand a coordinated response--one that combines innovative adaptation strategies, community engagement, and international support. Addressing climate change is not just a fight for the future of Liberia but a fight for the millions whose lives and homes are at risk today.

Robertsport residents face significant challenges from heavy rainfall and coastal erosion. Nighttime downpours often catch communities unprepared, with women and children disproportionately affected by displacement, disrupted education, and limited healthcare access. Meanwhile, the Atlantic Ocean's encroachment has swallowed land equivalent to five football fields, including parts of the city's airport. These dual threats demand solutions that respect local voices and traditions while addressing urgent environmental needs.

Until recently, assessment of the impacts of flooding and sea erosion was hindered by limited data, constraining disaster response and long-term planning efforts. Stakeholders such as the Liberia National Red Cross Society, the National Disaster Management Agency, the Environmental Protection Agency, local authorities, and community groups, identified that open and participatory approach to collect and map critical data can help in informed decision-making. The project engaged key disaster response actors, trained stakeholders in using maps and data for flood planning, undertook community education, and gathered community inputs on risks and vulnerabilities through focus groups, town hall meetings, and radio programs. This helped document critical vulnerabilities, including informal waste disposal practices, substandard housing construction, and overall living conditions, and provided critical data to design community and national level mitigation strategies.

Roadmap for Robert sport's resilient future

For Robertsport and other coastal cities, resilience-building demands a multi-faceted and collaborative approach. Here are some strategies gathered from community feedback to help safeguard its people and environment for generations to come.

Public education initiatives to raise awareness about climate change, sustainable practices, and flood preparedness can enable communities with knowledge and tools for resilience.

Skills training, resource access, and alternative employment opportunities are crucial to strengthen the community.

Investing in climate-resilient housing, effective waste management systems, and disaster-resistant infrastructure can add to long-term sustainability.

Promoting eco-tourism, renewable energy, and sustainable agriculture can offer alternate economic opportunities and enhance resilience.

Fostering partnership with government agencies, NGOs, and the private sector can improve disaster preparedness and response efforts.

Turning insights into action

The map data and insights generated by this project are available as open resources for institutions focused on disaster response, infrastructure development, and community resilience. These tools can help in tackling the root causes of flooding and sea erosion, paving the way for effective planning in Liberia's most vulnerable settlements. This interactive map gives excellent insights to assess the extent to which communities and infrastructure are exposed to flooding, enabling targeted intervention and mitigation efforts.

As Henry O. William, Executive Director of the National Disaster Management Agency, aptly stated:

"The absence of open data presents challenges yet ignites our creativity. United, we can collect the vital information required to tackle this issue and forge a resilient future."

Robert sport's experience offers a blueprint for actionable strategies that can safeguard both current and future generations, fostering resilience and sustainable development. By utilizing open data and engaging communities inclusively, the project establishes a foundation for sustainable solutions. This documentary recounts the journey of Robertsport communities in addressing climate risks and establishing a foundation for sustainable solutions.

