Mauritius and Australia to Deepen Cooperation in Technological Innovation

24 January 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Technological innovation and reinforcing bilateral relations were key topics on the agenda during a courtesy call the Australian Ambassador, Ms Kate Chamley, had on the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Dr Avinash Ramtohul, yesterday in Ebene.

In a statement following the meeting the ICT Minister highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two countries and expressed the wish to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The Minister noted that several areas of collaboration centering on technology were identified jointly with Ambassador Chamley. He indicated that Mauritius stands to gain significantly from Australia's technological advancements in the fields of digitalisation and cybersecurity, which are areas of high priority for the country.

Ambassador Chamley, for her part, described the meeting as productive, underscoring the shared goals to enhancing bilateral relations in the ICT sector. Speaking about Australia expertise in cybersecurity management and raising cyber awareness, she reiterated Australia's full commitment to support Mauritius to beef up its cybersecurity framework.

