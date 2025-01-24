Mauritius: Iranian Ambassador and Minister Mohamed Discuss Ongoing Projects

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Madagascar and non-resident Ambassador to Mauritius, Comoros, and Seychelles, Mr Hassan Ali Bakhshi, called on the Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed, yesterday afternoon at the seat of the Ministry in Ebene. The focus was on the ongoing collaborative projects between Mauritius and Iran.

In a statement, Ambassador Bakhshi said that the meeting with Minister Mohamed was an opportunity to apprise the latter of the work which has been carried out in various fields. He stressed the need for Mauritius and Iran to continue to collaborate in the housing, educational, health, agricultural and fisheries sectors. Mr Bakhshi said that his tenure is coming to an end, having been Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Madagascar and non-resident Ambassador to Mauritius, Comoros, and Seychelles for the last five years.

The Iranian Ambassador pointed out that during his mandate both countries have benefited from each other's experience and expertise in several areas. He recalled that Mauritius and Iran already share strong bilateral ties, and expressed hope that the Mauritian-Iranian collaboration flourishes further.