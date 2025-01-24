Kenya: Judges, Magistrates Condemn 'Unilateral' Withdrawal of Koome's Security Detail

Nairobi — The Kenya Magistrates' and Judges' Association (KMJA) has condemned the " unilateral and arbitrary" withdrawal of the security detail of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

KMJA accused unnamed individuals of attempting to reinvent and deploy "McCarthyism tactics" to intimidate and coerce judges and magistrates, with the ultimate goal of weakening the Judiciary.

"It is disheartening that, in addition to the McCarthyism tactics deployed by certain members of society, the National Police Service (NPS) has now resorted to Gestapo-like practices while discharging its obligations to the Judiciary and its members," the association's Executive Council stated.

The council, led by Justice Stephen Radido, noted that the decision to recall the security detail and close escorts was not disclosed to CJ Koome in advance.

KMJA stated that the NPS command did not consult the Chief Justice or the administrative management of the Judiciary.

It asserted that NPS has a legal obligation to secure all government buildings, institutions, public officers, and citizens (and others) seeking services in government facilities.

"The decision by the command of the National Police Service has all the hallmarks of a head-on retributive attack on the Judiciary, for reasons hidden in plain sight," the statement added.

KMJA challeged the NPS to discharge its legal obligations within the contours of the law and in the spirit of interdependence, as envisaged by the Constitution.

The Association emphasized that structures put in place to enable the Judiciary and all stakeholders to engage in dialogue, identify weaknesses and lapses--both individual and collective--and resolve how to address them.

Koome protest

KMJA position followed CJ Koome's statement on Thursday, raising concerns over the withdrawal of her security detail and terming the move a threat to judicial independence.

In a letter addressed to Cabinet Secretary for Interior Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the Chief Justice further described the development as a violation of constitutional principles.

CJ Koome stated that the withdrawal of her security undermines the judicial mandate and poses a serious risk to the integrity of the Judiciary.

Justice Koome emphasized that the Constitution of Kenya mandates all state organs to operate in a spirit of consultation, collaboration, and mutual respect.

"Security for the Chief Justice is not a personal privilege but a structural necessity to ensure the Judiciary can function autonomously and without fear," CJ Koome said.

"[Security] serves as an institutional safeguard to protect judicial officers, premises, and processes from any threats that could impair the administration of justice."

Commenting on Koome's letter, National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Anyango denied the withdrawal allegations saying NPS recalled the CJ's protective team for "promotional training".

She added that NPS deployed a replacement team to provice close protection to the CJ in the interim.