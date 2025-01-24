Zimbabwe: Three Robbers Jailed for 345 Years

THREE notorious criminals from Masvingo, who terrorised residents and business people, committing 14 armed robbery cases in one day, have been jailed for a total of 345 years.

The trio, Clever Svuure (28), Vusumuzi Bhebhe (25) and Yasin Joseph (21) were recently arrested by police in Masvingo after receiving information which linked them to a robbery case which occurred during the early hours of January 15, 2025.

They appeared at Masvingo Regional Magistrate Court on Wednesday, where they were convicted and sentenced. Clever Svuure was sentenced to 95 years' imprisonment while Vusumuzi Bhebhe and Yasin Joseph were sentenced to 125 years in jail each.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses its gratitude to the public and the judiciary for their invaluable support in bringing to justice the perpetrators of a series of robbery cases that occurred in Masvingo town on January 15, 2025 between 12:35am and 3:50am."

Following their arrests, police recovered a Mazda Axela vehicle, registration number AEQ 0533, various cellphones, groceries, solar panels and various household goods.

Comm Nyathi said the trio is linked to 14 armed robbery cases including the one which occurred on 15 January 2025 at around 12:35am at a house in Clipsham View, Masvingo.

In this incident, a Mazda Axela vehicle, registration number AEQ 0533, US$20, a laptop and three cellphones were stolen.

They are also linked to another robbery case which occurred on the same day at around 3:50am at a house at Lot A Victoria Range, Masvingo where the complainant was attacked with a machete before two cellphones, cash and valuables were stolen.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to continue supplying information on criminal activities on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 7036 31 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197."

This is not the first time that armed robbers have been given deterrent sentences by the courts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This week, a serial armed robber broke down in tears as a Bindura regional magistrate handed down a 74-year sentence for a string of armed robberies.

Whiskey Tennis (34) terrorised communities in Bindura, Glendale and Concession with his daring armed robbery escapades.

In February last year, three notorious robbers Musa Taj Abdul, Charles Lundu and Sean Andile Dhlamini, who were convicted of 13 counts of armed robbery, mostly done in Borrowdale, Harare, were sentenced to an effective 38 years in jail.