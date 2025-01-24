Zimbabwe: Deadline Set for Zim's Power Storage Facility

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has set March 18, 2025, as the deadline for bids on its plan to construct three large-scale battery storage facilities with a combined capacity of 1 800MW, ZETDC said in a statement this week.

The project, designed to alleviate the country's persistent power shortages, is already attracting significant international interest.

Participating entities are required to deposit a bid security of US$500 000 and an establishment fee of US$25 000, applicable to both domestic and international participants.

"The bidding process has been designed to ensure only serious players come on board," said a ZETDC official, who requested not to be named because is not authorised to talk to media.

"This is a transformative project, and we are committed to selecting partners who can deliver world-class solutions."

According to ZETDC, the initiative will see three 600MW facilities installed at Munyati, Harare, and Insukamini Power Stations, leveraging existing grid infrastructure for seamless integration.

The stored energy will be used to supplement the country's limited power generation capacity during peak hours and at night.

Zimbabwe has been grappling with acute power shortages due to a combination of low water levels at the Kariba Dam, which powers the Kariba south hydropower plant, and technical challenges at the Hwange thermal power station.

"Battery storage systems offer unparalleled flexibility," said Engineer Tinashe Rushwaya, an energy expert.

"They can respond almost instantaneously to fluctuations in demand and supply, ensuring a more stable and reliable power supply. Additionally, they support the integration of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, which are intermittent by nature."

The project aligns with Zimbabwe's broader energy transition goals, which include increasing the share of renewable energy in the national mix to 2,100MW by 2030.

The battery systems will charge during off-peak hours and discharge during peak demand, reducing reliance on costly and polluting diesel generators.

Energy experts have pointed to international successes in battery storage as models for Zimbabwe's initiative.

"Utility-scale battery storage technology has been successfully deployed in countries like Australia, the US, and Germany," said Engineer Rushwaya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By leveraging the existing infrastructure at Munyati, Harare, and Insukamini Power Stations, ZETDC aims to reduce implementation costs while modernising the country's energy infrastructure. The initiative will also complement ongoing solar and wind projects, enhancing their viability and contribution to the grid.

The battery storage project represents a bold step towards addressing Zimbabwe's power crisis and transitioning to a cleaner, more reliable energy future. Interested bidders are submitting their application via the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe platform.