Zimbabwe: Newboys Hardrock Go for Broke

24 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Onward Gangata

ZIFA Central Region Division One Soccer League side Hardrock are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to make an instant impact in the division by beefing up their squad with some experienced players.

The Kwekwe-based outfit have been busy on the transfer market acquiring the services of several seasoned players in preparation for the forthcoming season.

Hardrock have signed former FC Platinum and GreenFuel striker Donald Ngoma; former Highlanders forward Cleopas Dube is also part of the new players at the club. They have also snapped up former Dynamos and Caps United striker Newman Sianichali, who was with Sheasham last season.

In addition, the Kasongo Golden Boys have enlisted the services of former Harare City defender Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye and the goalkeeping duo of Takabva Mawaya, who joins from Hwange, together with Tafadzwa Jabangwe, who was at Chegutu Pirates last season.

Defenders Rueben Machaya and Rodwell Mhlanga are both joining from Chegutu Pirates as well.

On top of that, Hardrock have turned to former Tongogara coach Calvin Maphosa -- a veteran coach in the league -- to steer their ship this season.

The club, however, feels they are still far from being title contenders this season. Hardrock's media liaison officer, Garikayi Matava, told the Zimpapers Sports Hub that at the moment their immediate assignment is to put together a competitive side for the upcoming season.

"Our transfer strategy is centred around building a balanced team capable of competing in the Zifa Central Region League this season," he said.

Given Hardrock's recruitment so far, the club is sure to be among the favourites to clinch the ticket to the Premiership. They will, however, have to be prepared for a gruelling fight against perennial campaigners such as Sheasham, Chapungu, and Tongogara.

And Matava believes having players with the right mentality and attitude is a must.

"We have prioritised players with not just talent but also the right mentality to contribute to our long-term goals. We are also integrating younger talent into the squad to ensure sustainable success," he added.

The Midlands-based side is owned by businessman Shepherd Chahwanda, who is also constructing a 10 000 seater stadium in the mining town in partnership with Yadah owner Prophet Walter Magaya.

