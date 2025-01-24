Zimbabwe: The Vine Seals Decade in Music With Album

For over a decade, the most decorated choral group, The Vine, has been a beacon of hope and inspiration in the gospel music scene, capturing hearts and souls with their spirit-filled worship and powerful melodies.

From humble beginnings to becoming a celebrated name in the industry, the group has spent the last 10 year uplifting audiences with their unwavering faith.

This also reflects the ensemble's commitment to ministry, and dedication to using music as a soothing tool for change and spiritual upliftment.

With 10 years in ministry, the much-awaited album, 'Great is Thy Faithfulness', is out according to the group's public relations liason, Kudakwashe Makonese.

It features collaborations with renowned artists like Annatoria, Vashawn Mitchell, Jekalyn Carr, and Everton Mlalazi.

'Great is Thy Faithfulness' blends vibrant, anthemic tracks with soul-stirring hymns. From the energetic "Sewakhile," featuring Everton Mlalazi, to the reflective "Great is Thy Faithfulness," the album showcases The Vine's trademark sound--rooted in gospel but reaching across musical styles to create an experience that is both fresh and timeless.

"This album, 'Great is Thy Faithfulness', was recorded live at the prestigious Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), late last year and it brings together a collection of original songs and re-imagined classics that reflect the group's journey over the years," he said.

Songs to look out for include, 'I know the plans' , 'Heaven', 'Tariro', 'Wait on the Lord,' 'Musandipfure (remix)', 'Sweet by and by', 'You are God alone', and 'Peace, Love and Trust' among others.

Makonese said the album is a powerful testament to the group's enduring mission.

"The goal is to spread hope, joy, and inspiration through music."

"Every track on this album tells a story of our journey--of challenges, triumphs, and, most importantly, God's faithfulness through it all," Makonese added.

He said the release is more than just an album as it's a celebration of 10 years of ministry.

"We are incredibly grateful for the impact we've had, and the lives we've been able to touch along the way."

"Through their years of ministry, The Vine has proven that faithfulness is not just a theme in their music, but a principle that has guided every aspect of their work," said Makonese.

"The album is a fitting tribute to their legacy and an invitation for listeners to join them in celebrating the enduring faithfulness of God."

However, the group's remarkable achievements over the last decade include performances across the globe, multiple award nominations, and collaborations with some of the most respected names in gospel music.

Their sound, which blends traditional and contemporary gospel with African rhythms, has resonated with audiences from various walks of life, making The Vine a truly international phenomenon.

As the group looks to the future, they remain committed to their mission of using music to uplift, inspire, and draw people closer to the divine.