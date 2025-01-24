Ethiopia: 25 Dead and Dozens Injured in Deadly Bus Crash in North Wollo Zone, Amhara Region

A public transport bus accident in Kurba town, Dawunt district, North Wollo zone of Amhara region, on the morning of 23 January, 2025, claimed the lives of 25 people and left several others injured, according to the North Wollo Zone Communication Office.

Getachew Arage, Deputy Inspector of the Dawunt District Police Office, reported that the public transport bus, with license plate code 3-32917, departed from Kurba Town at 6:00 AM and was en route to Dessie when it crashed approximately 9 kilometers from Kurba Town in Segora 04 Kebele.

He stated, "25 people were killed, 14 sustained severe injuries, and 15 others suffered minor injuries" in the accident.

According to the North Wollo Zone Communication Office, the injured passengers have been taken to Delanta and Dessie Hospitals for medical treatment.

Another accident was also recorded that afternoon in the North Shewa Zone, Mojana Wadera District, Zubanba Kebele, resulting in the immediate deaths of two individuals.

Local media report that one person sustained critical injuries, while another suffered minor injuries.The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Debre Birhan Referral Hospital.

The accidents come less than a month after a tragic truck crash in Sidama Region that claimed the lives of 71 people, most of whom were family members traveling to a wedding ceremony. The accident, which occurred on 29 December, 2024, saw a truck overloaded with passengers veer off a bridge and plunge into the Gelana River in the Bona Zuria district.

Authorities in Sidama Region reported that the victims of the truck crash included the groom and several young people between the ages of 15 and 30.