Zimbabwe: 7-Man Gang Faces Armed Robbery Charges

A SEVEN-MAN gang of suspected robbers, accused of targeting companies in Harare, appeared in court yesterday facing three counts of armed robbery.

The individuals involved are: Tinashe Rodgers Magreen (37), Tinashe Thompson (30), Willton Masvosva (35), Tapiwanashe Bakasa (30), Peter Mahwite (49), Anymore Gatsi (38), and Tatenda Mashayamombe (29).

The suspects were presented before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande, who remanded them in custody until February 10 for routine remand.

Only the High Court, given the seriousness of their case, can entertain a bail application.

The first robbery occurred on January 16, in which the gang attacked a security guard at Chains Company, located at 73 Plymouth Road in Southerton, Harare.

They confronted the guard while armed with knives and iron bars, then tied his hands and legs with wire. The robbers stole from the guard a G-Tech cellphone, US$60 in cash, and the guard's identity documents. After searching the offices for valuables without success, they left the scene unnoticed.

In the next robbery on January 20, the gang targeted AMPS Engineering at 379 Limpopo Way in Southerton.

They approached a security guard, Mr Boas Chitsvaira and used handcuffs on him and also tied his legs with wire while one of them kept watch.

It is also alleged the gang stole US$5 from Mr Mafukeni Masaisai.

The gang then attempted to blast a safe, but were unsuccessful. They then loaded the safe containing US$12 000 in cash, into a Nissan NP300 parked in front of the office.

In addition, they are accused of stealing a DVR and a laptop before fleeing the scene.