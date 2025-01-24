Ethiopia: Tigray Interim Admin Accuses Tigray Forces' Leaders of 'Coup Attempt,' Warns of Threat to Pretoria Agreement

Addis Abeba — The Tigray Interim Administration has labeled the statement issued yesterday by senior leaders of the Tigray forces, calling for the dissolution and restructuring of the interim administration, as a "clear announcement of a coup" and warned that it "jeopardizes the Pretoria Agreement."

In a statement issued on Thursday, the interim administration, led by Getachew Reda, described the call as one that "deviates from its mission" and added that it "goes beyond the military's given mandate and lacks any acceptable basis."

"Supporting an illegal group to dismantle the interim administration," the statement read, "is unacceptable." It warned that the move aims to "establish lawlessness" and "disperse the military," thereby endangering stability in the region.

In a statement released on January 23, 2025, senior leaders of the Tigray forces accused the interim administration of being "influenced by external forces" and claimed it had become "a tool for others."

The leaders alleged that the interim administration was "failing to meet its responsibilities" and that some leaders had "committed treason, abandoned public interests, and acted beyond their assigned mission."

The allegation comes amid a deepening rift within the TPLF, particularly between factions led by Debretsion Gebremichael and Interim Administration President Getachew Reda, with tensions escalating since the TPLF's 14th Congress.

This internal split, previously led to Debretsion's group removing Getachew and others from their roles, while the interim administration under Getachew repeatedly accused Debretsion's faction of attempting to "destabilize" the region through a "coup d'état."

In its statement, the Interim Administration's Cabinet announced that it had convened an urgent meeting to address what it termed an "unusual action" and promised to investigate the matter thoroughly and provide a detailed clarification.

"A hasty effort is underway to push forward this reckless decision," the Interim Administration stated, adding that "the potential danger is extremely high."

It further called on security forces to act responsibly. "We strongly advise all security forces to reject this illegal decision," the administration warned. "Such actions will worsen public suffering and destabilize the region."