Zimbabwe: Trio Killed On Way to Collect Results

Victor Maphosa — THREE former learners died on their way to Mt St Mary's High School in Hwedza to collect results on Wednesday after a commuter omnibus they were travelling in overturned.

Reports are that the former learners were on their way to collect their O' Level results when the fatal accident occurred. This was revealed by Mr Passmore Nyasha, the School Development Committee chairperson in a statement.

"Today we are very sad to share some very sad news with my fellow parents of Mt St Mary's High.

"Yesterday in the afternoon around 2 pm, three of our former Form 4 students died as a result of a road traffic accident at Chizema Shops just before Mkondwa school, some 15km before they arrived at school.

"The kombi overturned resulting in them sustaining serious injuries.

"They all passed on at the hospital. They were about 16 students and a parent. They were all seriously injured except for one student.

"Our thoughts are with the families, and friends of our three boys who couldn't make it.

This is a very difficult time for everyone in our school community and us as parents. This is a terrible loss. We as parents representatives, who were present at school before this happened,

witnessed the admission of our kids at the hospital," Mr Nyasha said.

He went on to appreciate the hospital staff for their swift efforts in saving the lives of the injured.

"We would like to thank the hospital staff for dedicating all their efforts to saving the lives of our children and that of our fellow parent who was also in that kombi. "I would also want to thank our responsible authorities and the entire teaching staff for promptly respond- ing when the news filtered at school, our kids included. They showed severe attachment to their former schoolmates. I hope the authorities will find ways to console them.

"As for funeral arrangements, we will wait to be notified by the families of the deceased," he said.

Meanwhile, the school has since released a statement advising parents that the collection of results has shifted from the school to Scout Hall in Harare due to the tragedy.

"As a result, we have decided to shift the results collection venue to Harare at the Scout Hall where we usually do our fee payments clearance. Clearance service and Lower Six enrolment will be available at the venue starting from 9am to 3pm," reads the statement.