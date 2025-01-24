Liberia: 'We Have No Intention to Increase Premiums'

The Management of Saar Insurance Liberia says it is taken aback over claims being made by a group calling itself Concerned Health Workers headed by one Teah Bolo, that it is unilaterally planning to increase the premiums of those under its Group Life Medical Insurance policy.

The company clarified that any adjustments in the Group Life Medical Insurance are based on the contractual terms agreed upon with the National Health Workers Union of Liberia (NAHWUL).

The adjustments are made according to salary grades, with corresponding changes in medical benefits for employees and their dependents. Saar Insurance emphasized that the accusations of premium increment were unfounded and attributed to misinformation.

Bolo, a health worker assigned at the Duport Road Health Center, said in a Truth FM interview on Thursday, January 23, the management of Saar insurance is contemplating on arbitrarily increasing the Group Life Medical Insurance Premium which covers five categories of the policy with salaries range from US$1 to US$2,000 and above.

He and other members of the concerned group claimed that the Government of Liberia (GOL) would increase the salaries of health workers to combat poverty, but Saar Insurance is allegedly intending to "bring us down" by adding US$5 and above to the existing premiums in the contract signed with the company.

Thousands of healthcare workers, through the Ministry of Health, are under the Group Life Medical Insurance of Saar through a signed contract.

The Ministry of Health and the National Health Workers Union of Liberia (NAHWUL) signed the contract on behalf of the workers.

In response to Bolo's claim, the management of Saar, in a statement issued in Monrovia on Thursday, clarified that categories in the Group Life Medical Insurance signed with NAHWUL are placed in various options of the policy ceilings, including Out Patient Medical Department (OPD) and In-Patient Medical Department (IPD) or limits.

The company disclosed that the contract signed puts employees in various options depending on the salary grades of employees insured, and wherever there is an increment in salaries, the payment changes as well as the medical benefits for the benefit of the employees, spouses and their dependents of five.

"For example, employees with a monthly payment of US$11.50 and OPD limit or ceiling of US$50 for a family of five persons will be adjusted to US$60 per visit at the medical facility. These adjustments cut across from option to option for both OPD and IPD in line with the contract. These adjustments are clearly stated in the current Group Life Medical Insurance contract and it is not a unilateral decision taken by Saar Insurance as being claimed by Teah Bolo and the few others," the statement quoted the Deputy Managing Director Mr. Philip Tamba Cooper.

The company maintained that at no time did it increase premium deduction contrary to the contract signed or without the consent of authorities of the Ministry of Health.

Saar Insurance described the accusation as a mere fallacy orchestrated by Teah Bolo, who was recently defeated for the position of Treasurer in the most recent NAHWUL elections.

Currently, SaaR insurance medical ID card team is providing educational awareness in Bong County on the Group Life Medical Insurance Policies of the Ministries of Health, Education and Internal Affairs, with a joint representation from the Human Resource Department of the three ministries and the National Teachers Association (NTAL) and the National Health Workers Union of Liberia (NAHWUL), enrolling all old and new employees at these ministries with new computerized medical ID cards showcasing their monthly premium deduction, OPD treatment limit, counties of assignment and the photos of the spouse and dependents.

Saar Insurance pointed out that before an employee is issued a medical ID card, he/she is thoroughly verified by the HR representative of their various ministries to establish whether or not they are on the Civil Service payroll of the Government of Liberia (GOL) before being enrolled.

Already, the company has completed Montserrado, Nimba, Gbarpolu, Bomi and Grand Cape Mount counties respectively.

From the ongoing exercise being carried in Bong, Saar Insurance ID Card and Insurance Education Joint Team would head to Margibi in February this year before heading to south-eastern Liberia commencing with Grand Gedeh County in March.

The company pointed out that the significance of this exercise is to annually acquaint their clients with the policy, afford them the opportunity to express their concerns or raise questions that would be addressed by the company and the health service providers.

Saar Insurance has over 70 health facilities, ranging from clinics, health centers and hospitals contracted across Liberia to provide adequate healthcare delivery to its clients and is regularly paying claims of several thousands United States dollars to these health facilities in a timely manner.

This, the company maintained, can be verified as evidenced by the timely and preferential treatment of clients, their spouses and dependents below 18 years at these health facilities.

Saar Insurance pointed out that it is also providing similar service to over 30 international Non-Governmental Organizations and corporations with substantial medical benefits for their staff, spouses and dependents as per their policies signed.

Meanwhile, the management of Saar insurance has assured clients and the general public that it remains committed to adhere to and ensure the full implementation of the contracts signed with its policyholders as stipulated in their respective contracts.

The company, however, urged media institutions (print and electronic) to verify the facts before reportage or publication in keeping with the code of conduct of the journalism profession.

The company is currently conducting an awareness campaign in various counties to enroll employees and provide them with comprehensive medical insurance information. Saar Insurance reiterated its commitment to adherence to contractual agreements and provision of quality healthcare services to its clients.