Zimbabwe: Rains Rekindle Bumper Harvest Prospects

THE Government and farmers across the country have expressed excitement over the significant improvement in the state of crops and livestock in response to the good rains being received in many areas since last month.

Unlike last year, when the agriculture sector was decimated by the El Niño-induced drought, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development is convinced the 2025 farming season will be a huge success, especially for maize and other cereal crops, some of which are already at the flowering stage.

According to the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), the country is forecast to receive intense rainfall in the coming days.

The rains have not only rejuvenated crops but also improved pastures and water availability, offering a lifeline to livestock farmers.

Communal farmers have also expressed gratitude for the Government's input support, saying that most inputs were delivered on time this farming season.

Giving an update on the crop and livestock situation in the country, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Professor Obert Jiri, said that generally, the condition of crops and livestock was impressive nationwide. He stated that the country looks set to surpass targets in terms of land planted and yields.

"The country has been receiving some good rains nationwide, and we have seen a great improvement in crops and livestock. Generally, the condition of crops is now adequate and good across all provinces, and the livestock situation has also vastly improved," said Prof Jiri.

"The bulk of the crop, more than 65 percent, is now at the late vegetative stage, and we have no doubt that maize will make it. The crop that was planted early in November is now also at the flowering stage, while the late-planted crop, which accounts for about 20 percent, is now at the early vegetative stage. All these crops are looking very good."

Prof Jiri said 85 percent of traditional grains, which were planted in December, were also looking very good, as were soya beans, cotton, and tobacco. He said the maize target is on 98 percent, according to reports from extension officers, and a crop and livestock assessment is underway. This amounts to about 1,78 million hectares under maize across the provinces, based on what has already germinated.

Experts have advised that the planting season for maize is over, but farmers can continue planting small grains and sunflowers.

"Farmers can also plant sweet potatoes and sunflowers, but they should spend more time now weeding, scouting for pests, and applying fertiliser. We have dispatched 60 directors to districts to ensure that they encourage farmers to implement the correct agronomics for every crop because what is left is to convert that crop into high yields," said Prof Jiri.

He said Zimbabwe was on course to meet targets and that as of yesterday, the Government was focused on conducting crop, livestock, and fisheries assessments, expecting the report to come in the first week of February.

"For traditional grains, we are also on course to meet our target because they are still being planted, and as of today, we were sitting on more than 400 000 hectares of traditional grains," said Prof Jiri.

He said the target for tobacco has been surpassed, with more than 167 000 hectares now under tobacco.

Prof Jiri said the country is almost certain of a bumper harvest for maize and traditional crops, which will ensure food security, while tobacco, the leading foreign currency earner, is also on track.

In the Midlands Province, communal farmers are celebrating the recent wet spell, which has renewed hopes for a bumper harvest this year.

The province, known for its thriving crop and livestock farming, is expecting a bumper harvest of most crops.

Chief Ngungumbane of Mberengwa District expressed optimism about the prospects of the farming season, noting that early-planted crops are doing well.

"The wet spell across the country has brought hope for a good harvest this year. Crops are at various stages, and the early-planted maize is at the tasseling stage," he said.

Chief Ngungumbane also commended the Government for the timely distribution of farming inputs, which has enabled many farmers to plant early. However, he highlighted challenges faced by those who delayed planting.

"Some farmers who were slow to plant are now struggling to do so because of the persistent rains," said Chief Ngungumbane.

In Gokwe South, Chief Njelele said his area has been receiving rainfall for the past two weeks.

"Everyone is happy. We now have water for livestock, and our pastures have improved. If the rains persist, dams will soon spill," he said.

Chief Njelele praised the Government's Pfumvudza/Intwasa smart farming initiative, which has gained traction in his area.

"Many farmers in my area have adopted smart agricultural techniques. They received inputs on time, and their fields are a marvel to watch. We are confident of a bumper harvest this year," he said.

Chief Chireya of Gokwe North shared similar sentiments, emphasising the importance of the rains in supporting irrigation schemes.

"With water bodies filling up, we can fully utilise irrigation schemes to enhance food security and nutrition, aligning with Vision 2030," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Seed Co sales manager, Mr Ronnie Chingome, highlighted the positive impact of the rains on crops and livestock.

"The maize crop is doing well in many communal areas, and those farmers at irrigation schemes now have adequate water," he said.

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (Ardas) acting director for Matabeleland North province, Mr Thulani Ndlovu, said livestock was now in good condition due to improved pastures. He, however, said leaching due to incessant rains was the biggest challenge facing crop farmers.

"We are also encouraging farmers to scout for the fall armyworm and African armyworm, which are common when there is green vegetation. Once identified, farmers must use pesticides to kill the worms or seek guidance from local extension officers," said Mr Ndlovu.

On livestock, he said there is a high level of tick infestation, which may lead to an outbreak of tick-borne diseases, and encouraged regular dipping.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers' Union (ZCFU) Matabeleland North provincial chairman, Mr Winston Babbage, said the crops were doing well and stressed the need to control weeds and scout for pests. He encouraged farmers to vaccinate their animals and ensure regular dipping to control tick-borne diseases.