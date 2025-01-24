Liberia: Sienneh Charity Care Identifies Mental Health Patients in Paynesville

Sienneh Charity Care, a nonprofit organization recently extended assistance to individuals suffering from mental illness in Paynesville, Liberia. The organization donated essential items, including bags of rice and gallons of cooking oil, to 24 women and girls at the St. Benedict Menni Health Center in the Pipeline community.

Content creator and social media influencer, popularly known by his tag name, StillMe, made the donation on behalf of the organization on Monday, January 20, 2025.

The charity organization was established by veteran Liberian Journalist Alva Mulbah Wolokolie in 2023 in memory of his mother, Ma Sienneh Johnson Wolokolie,

Wolokolie noted that his organization's act of charity aims to provide support to those in need, with a focus on alleviating challenges faced by vulnerable individuals.

"During the weekend, we extended a little charity to about 24 women and girls who have suffered mental illness at the St. Benedict Menni Health Center located in Paynesville, pipeline community, outside Monrovia," Wolokolie said in a social media post. "The items donated include; 10 bags of rice and 5 gallons of agro oil (cooking oil). We look forward to doing more of these when God blesses us."

He added that the organization will focus on assisting individuals or less fortunate people mainly in Liberia.

This is not the first donation that Sienneh Charity Care has made in the country.

It could be recalled that in mid November 2023, the charity donated over two hundred pieces of washing soap to mothers of newborns at the John F. Kennedy Hospital in Monrovia.

About 200 new baby mothers in the maternity wards at the nation's premier referral hospital reportedly benefitted from the donation.

That gesture, and the latest one, in the words of the founder, reflects the foundation's commitment to humanitarian efforts, particularly in supporting women facing challenges related to maternity care, and mental health.

Discussing the inspiration behind the donation, Wolokolie expressed, "This initiative by the charity foundation aims to address some of the fundamental challenges encountered by patients at the maternity center."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He highlighted the strategic significance of maternal health and the vital role women play in society. The donations, he noted, underlines the foundation's commitment to supporting maternal care, and mental health initiatives.

Wolokolie emphasized that the foundation's initiatives are driven by the goal of addressing critical issues and supporting marginalized groups within the community.

The donations, he noted, underscore the foundation's dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.