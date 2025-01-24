Zimbabwe: Vincent Heads Strong Field

Former winners and past Asian Tour Order of Merit champions, including top Zimbabwean golfer Scott Vincent, spearheaded a strong competitive field when the Smart Infinity Philippine Open 2025 golf championship fired off yesterday at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

Miguel Tabuena, the highest-ranked Filipino player here, guns for his third title after winning it in 2015 and 2018 but is expected to have his hands full with the presence of fellow Filipino former winners Clyde Mondilla (2019), Angelo Que (2008) and Gerald Rosales (2000).

The cast also has 2017 titlist Steve Lewton of England and three former Asian Tour Order of Merit champions in American Sihwan Kim (2022), Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (2019), and China's Liang Wenchong (2007).

Filipino veteran Tony Lascuña, winner of last year's Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit, as well as Zimba-bwe's Scott Vincent, who spent the last two seasons playing in the LIV Golf League, are also competing. The 72-hole tournament, which offers a total prize fund of US$500 000, serves as the first leg in the Asian Tour calendar. It also marks the event's return to the Asian Tour scene after a decade.

Apart from the talent-laden field, the tricky Masters Course where the competition will be held also offers a challenge for the players. Tabuena, who is tipped to lead the Filipinos' campaign here, teed off at 7:15 a.m. with Lewton and LIV golf star Chase Koepka of the United States, while Que, also a three-time Asian Tour winner, is scheduled at 6:45 am along with Japanese Aguri Iwasaki and Leandro Luis Bagtas.

Pitted against formidable rivals, Tabuena welcomed the challenge in general, especially the course layout.

The 30-year-old actually played in the course for about five times last week including on Wednesday, and admitted that "it was so much better than (last Tuesday)."

"It's actually the best condition I've seen in a long time," said Tabuena, who finished seventh in last year's Asian Tour Order of Merit.

"The greens last week were very sanded and very slow. I was pretty scared how it would be this week, but it's in the best shape I've seen in a long time so I'm very glad the Asian Tour players can experience Manila Southwoods this way," he added.

Tabuena said it also pushes his resolve to play his best and clinch that third crown.

"I love playing in difficult courses because it separates the better players from the elite players. It's tougher than usual, so it's nice to have the challenge," Tabuena said -- Online.