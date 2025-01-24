Uganda: EC Says Using Nira's Old Biometric Machines for Ongoing Voter Register Update

The Electoral Commission has said it is using biometric machines procured by the National Identification and Registration Authority to carry out the ongoing voter register update exercise.

Commenting about challenges reported in a number of areas in the ongoing, Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byakama admitted that there have been cases of breakdown of machines but said they have technical persons in place to rectify the breakdowns.

"Some faulty machines have been reported in some areas but the update teams are supported by our technical teams that respond to machine issues like malfunctions when they arise," Byabakama said.

He added," The equipment being used was first procured by NIRA for national ID registration in 2014. This explains reported cases of breakdowns. However, our teams are therefore working together with NIRA teams to respond to any reported malfunctions so that the exercise continues unabated."

He said the same biometric machines were used in the 2021 general election and the subsequent by-elections in the country.

The Electoral Commission chairperson said whereas they had sought to have 5000 registration kits, they were only able to get 2703 from NIRA and that these are the ones currently being used for the ongoing voter register update around the country.

"The distribution of these 2703 kits has been made at sub county level .We have over 2000 sub counties and we have allotted a kit per subcounty save for Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono with huge numbers of people and have been allocated additional kits per ward or parish."

Justice Byabakama said to ensure the voter register update exercise runs smoothly; Electoral Commission supervisors are providing schedules of rotation of the kits at the subcounty level to ensure all parishes get a chance to have their details updated.

"Our supervisors are providing people with information on where the kits will be and the dates so that people can turn up. The update teams are supported by our technical teams that respond to machine issues like malfunctions when they arise."

The EC chairperson however admitted budgetary constraints ahead of the 2026 general elections but was optimistic government will provide the required funds.

"Government has given us some funding but we are confident the remaining part of the budget is going to be given to us because government has never failed to fund the general election."