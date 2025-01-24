Uganda: Four Gabonese Officers Among Graduates At UPDF Junior Staff College in Jinja

Four officers from Gabon were among the 86 graduates of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) Junior Staff College (JSC) in Jinja, marking the successful completion of a four-month Grade III Staff Course.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Brig Gen James Kinalwa, the Joint Staff Human Resource Management in the UPDF, hailed the milestone as evidence of a sustained effort to develop professional commanders and staff officers for a competent and effective army.

"I am certain that you are going to apply the knowledge you have acquired effectively and efficiently wherever you will be. Let what you have learned guide you to success in your military careers," Gen Kinalwa advised the officers, urging them to embrace competence, teamwork, and adaptability in their roles.

The Commandant of the Junior Staff College, Brig Gen Chris Ogwal, highlighted the significance of this 36/24-25 intake, which included 82 Ugandan officers and four allied students from Gabon.

He emphasized the importance of the values and principles instilled during the course, urging the graduates to uphold them in their future assignments.

"The skills you have honed here will be essential in shaping the future of our defence forces. Congratulations to you all. May you continue to serve with pride and professionalism," Brig Gen Ogwal remarked.

During the ceremony, several outstanding officers were recognized for their exemplary performance. Lt Col Nasser Faruk Mukiibi was commended for exceptional leadership, while Major Demitri Jason Raivire, one of the Gabonese officers, was celebrated as the best fraternal student.

The event attracted notable dignitaries, including Maj Gen George Igumba, Commandant of the Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka; Brig Gen (Rtd) Bernard Obola, the maiden Commandant Emeritus of JSC; Col Michael Ssesanga, Commandant of the Non-Commissioned Officers Academy; and Col Alex Afayo Obbo, who represented the Commandant of the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre.