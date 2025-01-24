Uganda: Police Clears King Saha's Concert At Cricket Oval

The Police have cleared musician Mansur Ssemanda, popularly known as King Saha, to hold his much-anticipated concert as scheduled.

The decision follows earlier concerns raised by the police regarding public safety, which had cast doubt on the event's fate.

In a statement released on Friday, police confirmed that a meeting had been held between security teams, event organizers, and venue managers to reassess safety measures.

"Today, a joint security team, along with the event organizers and venue managers, met at the Cricket Oval to re-evaluate how the event can proceed while adhering to previously recommended safety measures," the statement reads.

"Following this meeting, it has been decided that the event will take place as scheduled."

However, the Police have restricted the use of the pavilion at the venue, citing concerns over its structural integrity.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said authorities have deemed the area unsafe and potentially hazardous for attendees.

The clearance brings relief to King Saha and his fans, who were left in suspense after Thursday's announcement by Mr Rusoke.

At the time, Rusoke revealed that the concert had been halted due to recommendations from the national security technical team, which identified potential structural issues at the facility.

"As Uganda Police, we have halted [the concert] based on recommendations from the joint security and national security technical team, which observed signs of potential structural failure on the facility, likely to endanger public safety," he said.

Despite the initial suspension, King Saha remained optimistic, actively promoting the event on social media and encouraging fans to turn up early at Lugogo to enjoy his performance.

The concert, set for Friday at the Cricket Oval, is organized by Umoja Management Ltd under the leadership of Mr Denis Benon Galabuzi.