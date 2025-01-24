Kenya Records 45,000 New Cancer Cases Annually, Urges Shift to Preventive Healthcare

24 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Kenya Records 45,000 New Cancer Cases Annually, Urges Shift to Preventive Healthcare

The Ministry of Health has reported that Kenya records 45,000 new cancer cases annually, with 29,000 deaths, underscoring the urgent need to shift the healthcare model from a curative approach to one that prioritizes prevention.

Speaking at a cervical cancer awareness media briefing on Friday, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Debora Barasa, revealed that cervical cancer alone accounts for 5,845 new cases and 3,591 deaths each year in the country, emphasizing the need for enhanced preventive care.

"We must act swiftly and decisively to address the growing burden of cervical cancer, which remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Kenya," Barasa stated.

She highlighted that the focus on preventive care aligns with the country's goals for Universal Health Coverage (UHC), including expanding access to Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations, routine screenings, and timely treatments.

Barasa pointed out that the government is working to integrate cervical cancer prevention into primary healthcare services nationwide, with particular emphasis on the importance of HPV vaccination for girls aged 10 to 14 as a proven strategy to reduce future cervical cancer cases.

Since 2019, over 3.3 million girls in Kenya have received the first dose of the HPV vaccine, and 2.3 million have received the second dose, marking significant progress toward eliminating cervical cancer in the country.

"HPV vaccines are safe, effective, and available free of charge in all hospitals across the country. Protect our girls, protect the future," Barasa urged.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.