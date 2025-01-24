South Africa: Here's What's Happening With Johannesburg's Libraries

Some have been closed for years but dates have been set to re-open a few of them

The iconic Johannesburg City Library will finally open its doors to the public by June, said mayor Dada Morero during the tour of the upgraded facility on Thursday.

The library was closed in May 2021, but access had already been curtailed since the beginning of the lockdowns in 2020. Residents have been able to access the library which holds over 1.5-million books as well as a vast collection of archived material not available anywhere else.

Library patrons have been staging protests led by the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation, Johannesburg Crisis Alliance, and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, among others, calling for upgrades to be fast tracked.

On Thursday, Morero said the first phase will be opened at the end of February and the last two phases in June. The library, first opened in 1935, was given a much-needed facelift and upgrade at a cost of about R60-million.

Morero said the lengthy closure of the library was exacerbated by repairs needed on leakages and extensive electrical work on the old heritage buildings.

But this is one of several City libraries that have been closed for years.

In July last year, GroundUp also reported on the closure of the Louisa Prince Library in Ennerdale Ext 9, south of Johannesburg. It was first closed in 2020 but reopened briefly before being closed again in 2021 because of electrical faults. Yesterday officials acknowledged that no date had been set for when it would open again.

Johannesburg Development Agency Chief Executive Officer Themba Mathibe told GroundUp that refurbishing work is still underway at the library. "As the implementing agency, we have been working towards ensuring that the libraries are not just libraries but are functional spaces and they are multipurpose in nature, having spaces like internet cafes and restaurants," he said.

Other libraries closed for maintenance and repairs include Brixton Library - expected to be completed in September; Murray Park - the old library was demolished, and construction is still underway; Matholeville Library should be done in June 2025; and the Kaalfontein Library in Midrand is to be completed in 2026.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Heritage foundation chairperson David Fleminger welcomed the news. Fleminger said the Foundation is monitoring progress at community libraries that remain closed. "Our libraries are an important civic resource that enhances learning, literacy, and community development across the board. As such, re-opening and rehabilitating these libraries should be considered as urgent by the relevant authorities."