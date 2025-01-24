South Africa: 900 Families' Portable Toilets Not Cleaned for Over a Month in Khayelitsha

City says community disputes over recruitment of workers disrupted the service

The portable toilets of nearly 900 families in Ndlovini informal settlement, Khayelitsha, have not been cleaned for over a month.

When GroundUp visited, filthy portable toilets, some covered with plastic sheets, lined Mew Way, awaiting cleaning.

Community leader Kholeka Skwatsha, who is also a rubbish collection worker, said, "Residents now empty their toilets into the containers in which we store rubbish. We are forced to touch rubbish that is covered with faeces."

"Because the [rubbish storage shipping] containers now smell and contain maggots, we must wear masks when we work inside."

Residents have also resorted to emptying the toilets on the road or into storm water drains, she said.

Zizipho Madzidzela, who sells grilled chicken feet and sausage by the roadside, said people have emptied faeces near her stand and it puts off her customers.

"I often have to buy disinfectant to remove the faeces," she said. "I must clean in front of my stand every day before I work."

Her own portable toilet at home is also full.

Nonzuzo Thafeni, who sells vetkoek and chips, said, "I hire unemployed youngsters for R30 to take the portable toilets away from my stand."

Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said the contractor had been ordered to collect the toilets for servicing.

He blamed "community disputes regarding recruitments" for disrupting the service.

"The City is currently engaging with the community leaders and ward councillor to resolve the matter," said Bardroedien.

The cause of the dispute is unclear, but appears to be related to hiring cleaners from inside the informal settlement versus outside.

Bonga Zamisa, spokesperson for the Social Justice Coalition, said, "We urge the City to accelerate the recruitment of new employees to address this ongoing issue."