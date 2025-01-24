South Africa: Plagued By Illegal Dumping, Residents Clean Up Filthy Suburb

24 January 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Sandiso Phaliso

Rubbish has not been collected for months in some parts of Wallacedene

Residents of Wallacedene in Kraaifontein, fed up with rubbish strewn across their streets, have started to clean up illegal dumps and rubbish left uncollected by the City of Cape Town. In some areas, rubbish hasn't been cleared for several months.

Over 100 residents gathered last weekend, divided themselves into smaller groups and set out, collecting anything from discarded electrical appliances to nappies and human waste.

Illegal dumping has become normalised and is carried on with impunity. Residents complain it has resulted in rat infestations.

The volunteers cleaned up a local park, where children could no longer play safely due to the rubbish piling up. They also cleaned up an area near Wallacedene Primary School.

The organisers of the cleanup said the campaign includes a drive to educate residents about the dangers of illegal dumping and to take responsibility for the waste they generate, because much of the dumping is household waste.

Ward councillor Siyabonga Duka (ANC) told GroundUp, "People do have dustbins but they continue to dump in open spaces. This thing of dumping rubbish on the streets is against good, healthy living standards. It affects our health and that of our children who play in these parks and open spaces. We will continue mobilising for clean environments."

GroundUp has attempted since 17 January to get comment from the City of Cape Town on enforcement against illegal dumping and rubbish collection in Wallacedene. Comment will be added when received.

