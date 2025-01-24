Uganda: MPs Want Telecom CEOs Probed Over Illegal SIM Cards

Kampala, Uganda — The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, has assigned the House Committee on ICT and National Guidance to carry out an in-depth investigation into the continued illegal practice of telecom companies reassigning already allocated sim cards to other people.

Tayebwa noted that the mobile numbers of many people have been 'hijacked' for mischief purposes and despite their complaints to various authorities, the perpetrators have not been apprehended.

"This is a very big cartel which we should not just take on face surface. I have seen Parliaments in other countries interrogating telecoms. The executives of telecoms appear before Parliament and even the public appears and registers cases. The committee should investigate this matter deeply," said Tayebwa.

He gave the directive while chairing the plenary sitting on Thursday, 23 January 2025, following concerns by some legislators that they were unable to update the particulars for their sim cards.

Sarah Najjuma (NRM, Nakaseke District Woman Representative), observed that some telecommunication companies issue out mobile numbers to individuals without verifying the ownership using valid national IDs, a prerequisite for sim card registration.

"Today I saw a lady who had come to replace a line and was informed that there is another line in her name, which she was not aware of. What is government doing about this because it is a security threat? Some people will be arrested when they are not aware," said Najjuma.

Betty Naluyima (NUP, Wakiso District Woman Representative) said it is difficult to trace the origins of individuals claiming to collect on bad loans from the registered guarantors of the loans.

"One of us in this building used those online loan apps, and many of us were informed that we are the guarantors. When I checked the number that sent me the message, I discovered that it was not registered. What is Uganda Communications Commission up to when we still have numbers that are not registered, in circulation?" Naluyima asked.

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, tasked the sector minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, to ensure the safety of the mobile numbers of Ugandans and prepare a report to Parliament.

On Thursday, 19 December 2024, the Deputy Speaker gave the Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development a month within which to respond to the citizen's outcry over online money lenders said to be harassing people including top government officials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties), Henry Musasizi, in the Thursday, 23 January 2025 plenary sitting, said the ministry is preparing a report that will be presented before Parliament.

"These are illegal platforms because the legal ones are regulated. The National Payment Systems Law created an avenue for all these payment platforms to be regulated, but what is happening is being done outside the existing law," Musasizi said"