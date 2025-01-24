Nigeria: How to Audition for Nigerian Idol Season 10

The competition is open to Nigerian citizens and legal residents aged 16 to 30 years as of the audition date.

MultiChoice Nigeria has opened auditions for the highly anticipated 10th season of Nigerian Idol. Starting on 17 January 2025, talented Nigerians are invited to audition for a chance to showcase their talent on one of Africa's biggest music stages.

Submissions will close on 2 February 2025.

This season, themed "Your Voice, Your Victory," encourages young Nigerians aged 16 to 30 to take a bold step towards realising their dreams.

Speaking about the announcement, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels West Africa at MultiChoice, said: "Nigerian Idol is not just about discovering talent; it's about giving everyday Nigerians the chance to share their voice and inspire others.

"Over the past decade, the show has touched lives, built careers, and entertained African audiences. This year's theme, 'Your Voice, Your Victory,' speaks directly to the heart of Nigerian Idol. It's a reminder of the power of music in changing lives."

The last season of Nigerian Idol delivered great entertainment, with Chima Udoye emerging as the winner.

How to audition for season 10

The competition is open to Nigerian citizens and legal residents aged 16 to 30 years as of the audition date.. Participants must have valid identification and no existing recording or talent management contracts.

To register for Nigerian Idol Season 10, complete the online registration form and visit the official website. To audition, you must record a 30-second video of yourself singing a song of your choice and upload it to the Africa Magic website: www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol.

Your audition video must be no longer than 30 seconds, show you performing solo (no background singers or instruments are mandatory), and be recorded in a well-lit and quiet environment. You may perform any song of your choice. However, ensure that the lyrics are appropriate and do not contain offensive or explicit language. For example, you could sing a popular Nigerian song or a well-known international hit.

Each participant is allowed only one entry. Before sending it in, ensure your submission meets all requirements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For the first round, auditions will be conducted virtually. Shortlisted contestants will be invited to physical auditions. Specific venues and dates will be communicated directly to shortlisted candidates.

Previous contestants who did not make it to the live shows are welcome to audition again for Season 10, provided they meet the age and other eligibility criteria. If you're a previous contestant, follow the same audition process as new contestants, and your previous performance will not affect your chances in the current season.