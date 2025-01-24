Nigeria: EFCC Halts Mercy Chinwo's Manager's Arrest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday formally served the alleged $345,000 fraud allegation charge against Ezekiel Onyedikachi, manager of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, on his lawyer Monday Ubani (SAN).

The commission, unable to arrest Ezekiel over the allegation, approached the Federal High Court in Lagos last week and obtained an arrest warrant against him.

EFCC lawyer, Bilikisu Buhari, told Justice Alexander Owoeye that Ezekiel was accused of criminal activities related to financial mismanagement, including diverting royalties from Chinwo's digital platforms and events.

She claimed that the gospel music producer and manager misappropriated approximately $345,000 and failed to remit Chinwo's share.

During Friday's proceedings, Ezekiel's lawyer, Ubani, told the court that the EFCC misled the court in granting the order for the arrest of his client as the subject matter was purely a contractual dispute.

Ubani told the court that his client filed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit against the EFCC before another court seeking to stop his arrest.

Ubani also told the court that his client filed a preliminary objection to the charge against him and urged the court to vacate the earlier arrest warrant issued against him.

He also told the court that his client had not been served with any charge by the EFCC.

Responding, EFCC counsel, Bilikisu Buhari told the court that the commission has been unable to arrest the defendant since the court ordered his arrest.

She requested the court's permission to serve the charge on Ezekiel's lawyer in the open court and further noted that there might be no need for the arrest warrant since Ubani has accepted the charge on behalf of his client.

Ubani, who received the charges on behalf of his client, however prayed the court for a date for the court to hear the preliminary objection against the fraud allegation charge.

Justice Owoeye thereafter fixed February 14 for possible arraignment and hearing of pending applications before the court.