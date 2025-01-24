South African Mining Reports Record Low Fatalities in 2024

South Africa's mining sector has recorded the safest year in history in terms of fatalities with the industry reaching a record low in deaths and no disaster-type incidents recorded.

This is according to Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Gwede Mantashe, who released the 2024 Mine Health and Safety Statistics in Pretoria on Thursday.

"The South African mining industry recorded 42 fatalities in 2024 marking the lowest ever number of fatalities in the history of mining in South Africa. This represents a 24% improvement, year-on-year, compared to 2023 when we had 55 fatalities.

"There were no disaster type accidents reported in 2024 compared to one disaster-type accident in 2023, 13 mine employees lost their lives in a conveyance accident in the platinum sector," Mantashe said in a written statement.

In the industry, a disaster-type incident is described as one where at least five miners lose their lives in one accident.

The fatalities recorded per commodity in 2024 were as follows:

11 in the gold sector, compared to 20 in 2023, a year-on-year improvement of 45%.

19 in the platinum sector, compared to 22 in 2023, a year-on-year improvement of 14%.

6 fatalities in the coal sector, compared to 7 in 2023, a year-on-year improvement of 14%.

6 fatalities for the category of other mines, compared to 6 in 2023, showing no improvement year-on-year. This category includes mining in diamonds, chrome, copper, zinc, sand, lime, granite, manganese, nickel, bricks, etc.

The Minister emphasised that the improvement was due to work done between labour unions, mining houses, government and the at least 479 000 miners working in the industry.

"This record is as a result of concerted effort by all parties that are involved in providing and maintaining a working environment that is safe and without risk to the health and safety of employees and all those that may be directly affected by the activities of mining.

"The continued collaboration and implementation of the necessary measures on health and safety throughout the year have demonstrated that significant improvements in results can be achieved.

"We, therefore, commend the collective efforts which have gotten us here, and urge all stakeholders to redouble our efforts to reach the goal of Zero Harm," the Minister said.

Occupational injuries and diseases

Occupational injuries in the sector also reduced from some 2181 reported injuries in 2023 to about 1841 in 2024.

"This translated to a 16% improvement year-on-year. Of great concern to us is that most of these injuries are mainly because of repeat accidents categorised as fall of ground, transportation and mining and general types of accidents.

"We therefore urge the employers and labour to be explicit about their respective roles and programs for the provision and maintenance of a safe working environment that is free of risks," the Minister said.

Turning to occupation diseases, Mantashe noted that "significant progress has been made in reported occupational diseases".

These dropped from some 2233 to 1864 cases.

"Much of the progress is attributable to the manganese, iron, chrome, coal, diamond, copper, and platinum sectors. There was also a decrease in silicosis, Pulmonary TB, Coal Workers Pneumoconiosis and other diseases.

"It is, however, regrettable that during the reporting year 2023, the gold sector reported the highest number of occupational diseases for both silicosis and pulmonary tuberculosis cases, whereas the platinum sector reported the highest number of noise induced hearing loss cases," he said.

The Minister encouraged industry stakeholders to continue working together and "share good practices" to ensure zero harm in the industry.

"All employers and employees are encouraged to work safely and apply zero tolerance on sub-standard work and conditions. All mineworkers and supervisors are reminded that unsafe work practices always lead to undesirable circumstances.

"We, therefore, urge all mineworkers not to risk their lives and, thereby urge them to exercise their right to refuse dangerous workplaces. By so doing, every mineworker will return home unharmed, and our ultimate goal of zero harm will be attained," Mantashe concluded.