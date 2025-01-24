South Africa: President Calls for Joint Sitting of Parliament to Deliver SONA On 6 February

President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, to convene a Joint Sitting of Parliament next month.

During this sitting, to be held at the Cape Town City Hall, the President will deliver the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of the seventh democratic Parliament.

"President Ramaphosa calls this joint sitting in accordance with Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution and Rule 13(1)(a) of the Joint Rules of Parliament. The Constitution states that the President is responsible for summoning the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces or Parliament, to an extraordinary sitting to conduct special business.

"During SONA, the President highlights achievements, flags challenges, and outlines interventions for the coming financial year.

"This address marks the official start of the parliamentary programme and sets out the government's key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead," Parliament said.

This year's SONA will be held on Thursday, 6 February 2025 at 19:00.

SONA 2025 will be broadcast live on Parliament TV on DSTV Channel 408 and on Parliament's YouTube Channel.