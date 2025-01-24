Zimbabwe: Mood of Gratitude Engulfs National Shrine . . . 185 Heroes and Heroines Interred to Date

The mood was one of reflection and gratitude at the National Heroes Acre yesterday, as Zimbabweans gathered to bid farewell to three national heroes - Major-General (Retired) Solomon Siziba, Cde Chenhamo "Chen" Chakezha Chimutengwende and Ambassador John Shumba Mvundura.

With the burial of the trio yesterday, 185 people have now been interred at the National Shrine comprising 169 heroes and 16 heroines.

Yesterday's triple burial was a rare occurrence, as there have only been two other such ceremonies since Zimbabwe attained Independence in 1980.

The first time Zimbabwe buried three national heroes at once was on January 26, 2021, when Lieutenant-General (Rtd) Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo, Dr Joel Biggie Matiza, and Major-General (Rtd) Paradzai Zimondi were buried at the National Shrine.

The second occasion was on April 29 last year when Cde Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha and Cde Tsitsi Grace Jadagu were buried.

Despite the cloudy weather, the atmosphere was electric, with a sea of vibrant colours dotting the landscape as mourners filled the stands at the National Shrine to give the heroes a befitting send off.

The occasion was a testament to the country's commitment to honouring its heroes and preserving its history.

Banners emblazoned with "Zororai Murugare Shumba", "Zororai Murugare Mhofu Yemukono . . ." and "Kha Vha Nga Mulalo Vho Siziba" fluttered in the gentle breeze, a poignant reminder of the country's history and heritage.

The Zanu PF Choir, resplendent in their party regalia, added to the pomp and circumstance, while members of the Apostolic Sect Church stood out in their traditional white garments.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Band entertained the crowd with sombre melodies, setting the tone for the occasion.

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga presided over the triple burial with Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet ministers, Deputy Ministers, Zanu PF officials, senior Government officials and families of the three heroes in attendance.

The Chaplin-General's opening prayer set the stage for a ceremony that was both solemn and celebratory.

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube had nothing, but praises for the departed national heroes.

"You know, to be honoured as a national hero, it is something which is valued so much because of the works of a person.

"The background, the history, the participation during the liberation struggle, after the liberation, we value that so much. Hence, one is recognised.

"The recognition that is being given to a person as a national hero, it means a lot, not only to the family, but to the entire nation.

"We salute our three fallen heroes. We salute them," she said.

Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Misheck Mugadza said the three national heroes had contributed immensely to the country's prosperity.

He made particular reference to Ambassador Mvundura who hailed from Manicaland.

"As Manicaland, we thank very much His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the President, and the Politburo for according hero status to Cde John Shumba Mvundura.

"Cde John Shumba Mvundura was a war veteran who, like many other war veterans, fought for this country, brought independence and brought prosperity to this country.

"These gallant sons of the soil, we respect them, we cherish what they have brought for us and we are very happy that we are here today burying them.

"We are sad, of course, we have lost a hard worker, a man, a unifier, a man (Ambassador Mvundura) who was very instrumental in the development of Manicaland for a long time...," he said.

Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Provincial chair in the Women's League Cde Tsitsi Gezi said it was heartening that the three had been accorded national hero status.

Cde Chimutengwende, she said, had seen through many developmental projects in the province particularly in Chiweshe where he had served as Member of Parliament.

"We thank President Mnangagwa for bestowing the highest honour on Cde Chen Chimutengwende.

"He worked greatly for the country from the time he was still in his youth.

"He was a very brave man and he brought development in the province, in Chiweshe," she said.