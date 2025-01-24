Zimbabwe: 'Lips-Zim Project Enhanced Livestock Disease Surveillance, Control'

Government has extolled the just-ended livestock production system-Zimbabwe (LIPS-ZIM) programme saying it had helped improve surveillance and control of livestock diseases and uplifted farmers' livelihoods.

Addressing stakeholders gathered for the programme's close-out meeting in Harare yesterday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ministry permanent secretary, Professor Obert Jiri said since the inception of the European Union (EU) funded programme in 2020, over 1 500 farmers in six targeted districts had adopted innovative animal nutrition technologies.

"These achievements in the livestock sector have substantially bolstered farmers' ability to withstand challenges, empowered rural communities, and increased the sector's contribution to food security and economic growth," he said.

The programme was implemented in the following districts: Beitbridge and Gwanda (Matabeleland South), Binga, Hwange and Nkayi (Matabeleland North), Gokwe (Midlands), Chiredzi and Zaka (Masvingo), Buhera (Manicaland) and Mutoko (Mashonaland East).

Prof Jiri added that at least ninety-six officers from the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and the University of Zimbabwe's Faculty of Veterinary Sciences were trained in disease surveillance, analysis, detection, and vaccine production.

LIPS-Zim was a four-year project aimed at increasing the adoption of climate relevant innovations in livestock-based production systems in Zimbabwe's semi-arid agro-ecological regions IV and V.

Prof Jiri further revealed that 110 Agritex and DVS officers from targeted districts were trained as trainers through refresher workshops, enhancing their ability to support farmers effectively.

other benefits realised from the programme included the renovation and equipping of Masvingo veterinary laboratory, the establishment of a tsetse laboratory and Gwanda veterinary laboratories in Matabeleland South province.

"A laboratory built at a cost of €90 000 has improved diagnosis and control of tick-borne diseases in Masvingo and Matabeleland South Provinces," he said.

The project's conclusion has left a lasting legacy, particularly for farmers, as local veterinary professionals have acquired cutting-edge skills and expertise through training, enabling them to tackle livestock diseases more efficiently and effectively.

These achievements have significantly strengthened farmers' resilience, empowered rural communities, and enhanced the livestock sector's contribution to food security and economic development, he observed.

Speaking on the same occasion, LIPS-ZIM project chairperson, Mr Elijah Nyakudya also applauded the European Union (EU) and other local institutions such as the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) for their generous support of the project.

"The European Union provided €5 million in funding for a project aimed at improving livelihoods in Zimbabwe's semi-arid regions IV and V, which marks a milestone in the country's push to protect livestock from diseases," he said.

EU representative Mr Frank Porte said yesterday was not just a moment to mark the end of the project, but an opportunity to reflect on the lives impacted.

"Five years ago, we embarked on a journey with one ambitious goal to improve livestock production systems through research innovation and collaboration particularly in the face of climate challenge and livestock disease.

"This project has equipped farmers with knowledge that lasts a lifetime. The adoption of advanced livestock practices, including artificial insemination and strategic herd management, has triggered a transformative impact on livestock productivity in Zimbabwe's semi-arid regions, significantly enhancing genetic quality and overall farming outcomes," Mr Porte said.

He added that over 9 000 farmers were now producing hay and silage using drought-tolerant forage varieties, providing a reliable source of quality feed despite the challenges in accessing it.