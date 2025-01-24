Zimbabwe: People Have Right to Talk About Ed2030 - Minister

The call to extend President Mnangagwa's term of office beyond 2028 remains a rightful and unquestionable obligation for Parliament and other important stakeholders, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

As such, he said the proposal to move a motion on the "Presidential Term Limit Extension" will follow the provisions of the law.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Muswere said legislators needed to push the will of the people they represent.

"The politically broad-based call to extend the Presidential term of office beyond 2028 remains a rightful and unquestionable obligation for Parliament, the Party of Zimbabwe's permanent national democratic revolution - ZANU PF and other legitimate political stakeholders to this matter," he said.

"Parliamentarians from the cross-sectional divide of political parties represent the views and interests of their electorate."

Parliamentarians, said Dr Muswere, were not answerable nor inclined to influence from Western-funded civil society organisations that seek to push the regime change agenda.

His remarks come after a religious organisation made futile attempts to push their Western handlers' narrative.

"Submissions by Honourable Members of Parliament reflect the aspirations of those who voted in the constituencies they were elected to serve.

"Parliament is not answerable to narrow, sectoral and regime-change donor funding antics by a paltry conglomerate of civil society entrepreneurs purporting to represent the views of the Church in Zimbabwe.

"In the same vein, such Western donor organisations need not to be reminded that ZANU PF is a political establishment which delivered freedom of expression and freedom of religion among many other rights we all enjoy today," said Dr Muswere.

The Zanu PF-led Government, he added, remains committed to furthering freedom of worship, but advised Western-backed organisations to refrain from trying to soil relations between the Second Republic and the Church.

"Likewise, the ZANU PF-led Government still ferociously defends freedom of worship for all Zimbabweans most of which are not affiliated to the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHCD) outfit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"However, it is crucial for ZANU PF's godly existential values not to be abused by minority entities and individuals bent on misrepresenting the cordial relationship which the State and the church enjoy".

Dr Muswere said the proposal to move a motion on the Presidential Term Limit Extension will follow the provisions of the law.

"It must be emphasised that the Constitution will remain centrifugal throughout this process with no iota of infractions," he said.