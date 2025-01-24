Zimbabwe: Theatre Academy Auditions On Today

The Zimbabwe Theatre Academy Trust (ZTAT) will hold auditions today for students aspiring to enroll in the 2025 academic year at Reps Theatre in Belgravia, Harare.

An affiliate of the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development, the academy's programme runs for nine months, beginning on February 10.

Successful actors and content creators will receive certificates on November 27 after completing an intensive curriculum designed to prepare them for the creative sector.

As auditions commence today, Reps Theatre--known as a nurturing ground for actors and comedians--will be in the spotlight as a team of experts evaluates the new talent.

Veteran actor and Zimbabwe Theatre Academy programmes manager Teddy Mangawa confirmed the auditions, where over 30 aspiring students will be trying their luck at Reps Theatre.

"The auditions are going ahead as planned in preparation for the 2025 academic year.

"We are looking forward to enrolling over 30 students, where 20 will be full-time students while 15 will be part-time. This training programme is meant to empower students with the right skills when they venture into theatre," he said.

Mangawa, whose academy has been running the training programme since 2017, said the programme was open to both aspiring actors with or without five Ordinary Level passes.

"This programme caters to those who can act and are confident they can succeed. Those with five Ordinary Levels will receive the Hexco certificate and those without will be conferred with the Zimbabwe Theatre Academy certificate. This is meant to give everybody a chance to train and enhance their skills in theatre production, acting, and other scripting," stressed Mangawa.

A nursery for young raw talent in theatre, the academy has no age limit for new students.

"We are taking in students who are 18 years and above, as we want to give them an equal opportunity to shine and train. Last year, we had another much older student, and we are simply maintaining the same approach. We will be doing the last round of auditions on Thursday in preparation for the start of the academic year, which stretches for close to nine months," he explained.

According to its mission statement, the Zimbabwe Theatre Academy Trust (ZTAT) is committed to the development and strengthening of a sustainable, long-term artistic development ecosystem in Zimbabwe. This aims to create professionals in the creative sector who will make an impression and be ambassadors wherever they perform.

"The Academy values the use of theatre and film as an empowerment tool for social transformation and derives strategies that create development and employment opportunities for youth and women, serving audiences and indeed providing livelihoods for the graduates of the academy.

"The programs aim to capacitate creatives in delivering professional theatre and film products and services," according to their website.

A brainchild of Lloyd Nyikadzino, the academy has been producing some of the finest arts practitioners who have received NAMA nominations over the years, such as Nosizo Gumede and their programs manager, Mangawa, who is no stranger to the winners' podium. Cadrick Msongelwa, Ronald Sigeca, Shepard Mcleo, Auxillia Muchazivei, and Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu, who is the Bulawayo theatre manager, are some of the finest names to emerge through the academy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ZTAT joins the long list of other theatre powerhouses that have produced some of the finest actors, including Amakhosi Academy of Arts, Rooftop Promotions, and Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre, among others. Theatre, which involves actors performing in front of an audience, is a specialised art form that can be used for developmental issues and engagement under one roof.

This live interaction is fundamental for both actors and the audiences.