Congo-Kinshasa: UN Gravely Concerned Worsening Eastern DR Congo Crisis Could Spread

One of the sites for people displaced by escalating violence in North Kivu near Goma, the provincial capital.

Geneva — The United Nations is gravely concerned about the safety and security of civilians and internally displaced people in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The concerns come as conflict further intensifies across South and North Kivu Provinces, with the UN warning of the potential for regional repercussions.

“The number of people displaced has now surged to more than 400,000 this year alone, almost double the number reported just last week,” UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh said at a Jan. 24 press conference in Geneva.

His words were echoed at the same press conference by UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani, who said, “We are deeply alarmed at the heightened risk of an attack by the M23 armed group on Goma, the capital of North Kivu, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.”

The M23 rebel group recently took control of the city of Sake after fighting with the DRC armed forces, said Shamdasani.

“Recent hostilities between the M23, the DRC army and other armed groups in the village of Bweremana, about 50 kilomeres (31 miles) from Goma, left at least 18 civilians dead,” said Shamdasani.

“Some 400,000 people have been displaced in North and South Kivu since the beginning of this year alone.”

Saltmarsh said that since Jan. 17, when UNHCR last updated, bombs have fallen on sites housing those displaced inside DRC.

On Jan. 20, explosions at the Kitalaga site in South Kivu killed two children, while on Jan. 2, five makeshift shelters were destroyed in Nzuolo, and on Jan 23, the Bushagara site was heavily impacted, causing panic and new waves of forced displacement.

Earlier, Stéphane Dujarric, UN spokesman, said in New York, “The Secretary-General is alarmed by the resumption of hostilities in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“He condemns, in the strongest terms, the renewed offensive launched by the 23 March Movement (M23) since the beginning of the year and its expansion into North Kivu and South Kivu, including the recent seizure of Sake, which increases the threat to the town of Goma. This offensive has a devastating toll on the civilian population and heightened the risk of a broader regional war.”

UN officials joined UN chief António Guterres in calling on the M23 to immediately cease its offensive, withdraw from all occupied areas, and abide by a July 31, 2024 ceasefire agreement.

Dujarric said, “The Secretary-General is deeply troubled by the most recent report of the Group of Experts established pursuant to Security Council Resolution 1533, concerning the presence of Rwandan troops on Congolese soil and continued support to the M23.

“He calls on all actors to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and to put an end to all forms of support to armed groups, whether Congolese or foreign.” #