Nigeria: Lagos to Host South West Games 2025, Gets Nsc's Endorsement

*Inaugural BAT-SWAG set to spotlight region's athletics prowess

A grand new sports spectacle is set to unfold next month as the National Sports Commission (NSC) partners Practagali Limited to host the maiden edition of the South West Games 2025.

According to organisers of the Games, this sub-tournament of this pioneering initiative, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games (BAT-SWAG), will serve as an illustrious platform to unearth and nurture the region's next generation of sporting talents.

Like a well-struck gong resonating across the six Southwestern states--Ekiti, Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, and Oyo--this tournament is to herald a new dawn of competitive sportsmanship, youth empowerment, and regional unity.

The South West Games 2025 has also been described as an epochal rallying call for athletes, policymakers, and sports enthusiasts to converge in celebration of skill, endurance, and the unifying spirit of the game.

Spokesman of the Games, Victor Ganzallo, described BAT-SWAG as a potent tool to channel the energies of youth in the region into productive ventures, particularly in an era where social vices lurk as omnipresent threats.

He said: "Sports possess an unparalleled power to transform lives, and BAT-SWAG is designed to harness this power to inspire, uplift, and empower young people.

"The legacy of BAT-SWAG will be measured not just in the moments of triumph on the field but in the opportunities it creates, the lives it transforms, and the communities it uplifts. This is more than a sporting event; it is a movement."

In his remarks while receiving the BAT-SWAG team at the NSC headquarters in Abuja, the Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olawale Olopade, underscored the Commission's commitment to ensuring the Games achieve its full potential.

"The South West Games 2025 and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games are not mere contests of athletic prowess; they are platforms for youth engagement, talent discovery, and community unity. The NSC recognizes the immense potential of this initiative to elevate sports development and nation-building and has given its endorsement to the Games."

He further emphasized that beyond the spectacle of competition, these Games will become conduits for leadership growth, skill development, and economic stimulation across the region.

"To this end, the NSC has pledged its unwavering support in providing technical expertise, logistical assistance, and strategic direction to ensure the tournament meets international standards.

"By uniting people through sports, the Games will not only elevate the competitive landscape of the region but will also serve as an engine for fostering resilience, discipline, and social cohesion," Olopade remarked.

He lauded Practagali Limited for its visionary leadership in conceiving such an initiative, stressing that the synergy between government and private stakeholders will be crucial in redefining the Southwest as a veritable hub of sporting excellence.

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, expressed confidence in the state's ability to deliver a spectacle worthy of its name. "Hosting the inaugural Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games is a reaffirmation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's unwavering commitment to sports development. Lagos has consistently championed the cause of athletic excellence, making it the perfect launchpad for this historic initiative."

The South West Games 2025 is geared to transcend the traditional confines of competition, offering an eclectic mix of sporting disciplines tailored to both contemporary and indigenous traditions. Competitions will span athletics (track and field), basketball, boxing, football, table tennis, and traditional African games such as Ayo-Olopon and Abula. In a commendable move towards inclusivity, the event will also feature adaptive sports, ensuring that athletes with disabilities are afforded an equal platform to showcase their skills.

On her part, Funmilola Adedipe, the Managing Director of Practagali Partners, the Games are designed to be more than just an exhibition of athletic prowess--they will be a blueprint for youth engagement, grassroots talent development, and the cultivation of a robust sporting culture within the region. "The South West Games will not only provide a podium for young athletes to shine but will also catalyze the creation of a sustainable ecosystem where sports serve as a gateway to economic empowerment, education, and career advancement."