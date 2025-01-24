Africa: Nigeria Reach Super 6 Stage After Nervy Loss to S'Africa

*To play England, Ireland for prospective berth in semifinals

Nigeria's Women's U-19 cricket team, the Junior Yellow-Greens yesterday progressed into the Super 6 stage of the 2025 ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, finishing second in Group C behind South Africa.

The Junior Women's Yellow-Greens ended their group campaign yesterday with a 41-run (DLS method) defeat against South Africa but their historic two runs win over New Zealand on Monday, as well as the share of points against Samoa were more than enough to see them through as the second-best team in Group C.

In what was the second meeting between Nigeria and South Africa (in women's cricket) in the last one year, captain Piety Lucky won the toss and sent the leading African side to bat first.

Led by Simone Lourens' four fours, South Africa got off to a good start in the crease but she was eventually curtailed by the Nigeria captain, Lucky, in the seventh over before the game was forced down to eight overs by a rain stoppage.

After the restart, Lucky continued from where she stopped, dismissing Kayla Reyneke with another wicked ball as the South Africans finished the first innings 49 for 2.

Nigeria's chase was nervy and the adrenaline rush didn't help Sarah Bakhita's side who only mustered 24 for 8.

Regardless of the result, the Nigerian team will continue to chase history as they square up against England and Ireland in the Super 6 stage on Saturday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 29 respectively.

England and Ireland emerged from Group B where they finished first and third respectively.

The Junior Female Yellow Greens will need all the points and runs in the next round to consolidate their group stage efforts as they hope to reach the semi-finals.

RESULTS

UCL

Leipzig 2-1 Sporting CP

Shakhtar 2-0 Brest

AC Milan - Girona

Arsenal - D'Zagreb

Celtic - Young Boys

Feyenoord - B'Munich

PSG - Man City

R'Madrid - Salzburg

S'Prague - Inter

Europa League

Besiktas 4-1 Bilbao

Today

AIkmaar v AS Roma

Bodo/Glimt v Maccabi Tel

FC Porto v Olympiacos

Fenerbahce v Lyon

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hoffenheim v Tottenham

Malmo FF v Twente

Plzen v Anderlecht

Qarabag v FCSB

Frankfurt v Ferencvaros

Elfsborg v Nice

Lazio v Sociedad

Ludogorets v Midtjylland

Man Utd v Rangers

PAOK v Sl'Prague

RFS v Ajax

Royale USG v Braga