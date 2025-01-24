Zimbabwe: Mwos Finally Makes It Into PSL After Securing ZPC Hwange Franchise

23 January 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

2024 Northern Region Division One League runners-up MWOS FC will now join the country's topflight league after acquiring the ZPC Hwange franchise.

MWOS fought for promotion last year in the Northern Region Division One League only to lose the title to Scottland on the last day.

The Norton-based side has since entered into an agreement with ZPC Hwange who secured promotion last year after winning the Southern Region Division One League.

ZPC Hwange sold the franchise to MWOS since they could not feature in the league due to CAF club licencing rules which restrict two or more clubs owned by one owner to compete in the same league.

Due to the latest development, ZPC Hwange will now compete in the Southern Region Division One League.

ZPC Hwange is owned by Zimbabwe Power Company which happens to be the owners of topflight league side ZPC Kariba.

"Yes, we will be in the Premiership this season after successfully concluding a deal with ZPC Hwange, though at this point in time, I cannot reveal much in terms of details," MWOS FC executive member Patrick Tamson told Soccer 24.

Meanwhile, MWOS FC's Northern Region Division One League slot will be used by the club's new Under 19 project which will be used for development.

