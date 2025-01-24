Morocco Seizes 37 Kg of Cocaine At El Guerguerat Border Post

Dakhla — A joint security operation conducted by Moroccan Police and Customs on Wednesday afternoon at the El Guerguerat border post, south of Dakhla, thwarted an international drug trafficking attempt, seizing 37 kilograms and 683 grams of cocaine, according to a security source.

The border control operation and search, carried out with the assistance of sniffer dogs, led to the discovery of drug shipments carefully concealed in the engines of two international freight trucks with Moroccan license plates, coming from a sub-Saharan African country. The two drivers, aged 24 and 47, were arrested.

A preliminary investigation has been initiated under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor to clarify the circumstances of the case, identify the individuals involved, and understand the scope of these criminal activities both in Morocco and abroad, the same source added.

This joint operation is part of the various security services' intensive efforts at the El Guerguerat border post to combat international drug and psychotropic trafficking, as well as to prevent and fight all forms of transnational crime, the source concluded.